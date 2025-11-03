Does It Matter Which HDMI Port You Use On Your TV?

There is, unfortunately, no standardization for HDMI ports on a TV. Different TV models from even the same manufacturer can have different ports with different features at random spots. So, you can't take for granted that HDMI 1 will support this or HDMI 4 will support that. That said, TV manufacturers tend to label all HDMI ports, or at least the ones that are different from the other HDMI ports, giving you a basic idea of what to expect from them. Moreover, an ARC or eARC port on a smart TV is almost always labeled. As a part of the labeling, manufacturers will sometimes mention the resolution and frame rate supported by an HDMI port.

This information can help you differentiate between the HDMI 2.0 and HDMI 2.1 ports, two of the most common HDMI generations used in modern TVs. HDMI 2.0 ports only support up to a 4K 60 Hz signal, while HDMI 2.1 ports can accept up to 4K 120 Hz or 8K 60 Hz signals. Notably, HDMI 2.1 can go all the way up to 4K 240 Hz with Display Stream Compression (DSC). So, if your TV has a port labelled with a higher resolution or frame rate than 4K 60 Hz, such as 4K 120 Hz or 4K 144 Hz, it's a sign that it's an HDMI 2.1 port. In the case of unlabeled ports, all the HDMI ports on the TV likely have the same specifications, and you can refer to the TV's user manual for more info.