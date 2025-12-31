How To Choose The Right HDMI Cable For Your Smart TV

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Choosing the right HDMI cable for your smart TV or peripherals connected to your television should be a straightforward experience. Even though there are several kinds of standard HDMI cables, with the latest being the HDMI 2.2 introduced at CES 2025, you shouldn't worry too much about them.

After all, unless you have a pretty old device at home, all of your devices should have the same HDMI port. Besides that, there usually isn't a big difference in price between the various versions, which means you can get the latest technologies without overpaying.

That said, even though the golden advice is to get the latest version of the HDMI cable as possible, it all depends on the technologies available on your TV. You can find this by looking at the manual, or searching for your TV model online. Once you have that figured out, you have a better idea of what cable you should get. Still, here are some other tips before jumping into your Amazon cart and ordering your new HDMI cable.