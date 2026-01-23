TikTok In America Is Now US-Owned With Major Changes Coming
The headline-grabbing battle between TikTok and the U.S. government is officially over, as TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC was formally established on January 22, 2026. Following the Executive Order signed by President Trump on September 25, 2025, a majority-American board now controls the entity which will run TikTok in the U.S., and all data from American users will be secured by Oracle's U.S. cloud environment.
In a press release, the new TikTok USDS Joint Venture focused on its four mandates. They include using "a comprehensive data privacy and cybersecurity program" to protect user data; retraining, testing, and updating the content recommendation algorithm that controls what appears on the For You page; relying on software assurance and frequent source code reviews to secure the apps; and having a say in trust and safety policies and content moderation.
The new joint venture is going to be governed by seven members, most of whom are Americans. The board includes Timothy Dattels, Mark Dooley, Egon Durban, Raul Fernandez, Kenneth Glueck, David Scott, and Shou Zi Chew, who served as TikTok's CEO and will continue to run the app globally. Adam Presser was named the CEO of the new TikTok USDS, while Will Farrell will be the Chief Security Officer.
More details about the new TikTok
TikTok USDS Joint Venture has three managing investors: Silver Lake, Oracle, and MGX. They will each hold 15% of the company, while China's ByteDance retains 19.9% of the joint venture. The new company will also be responsible for CapCut, Lemon8, and other apps and websites in the U.S. previously run by ByteDance. In a social media post, President Trump praised the deal, starting that he was "so happy to have helped in saving TikTok," while also thanking Chinese President Xi Jinping for "working with us, and ultimately, approving the deal."
At this moment, American users won't notice any major differences on TikTok, but in the coming weeks and months, it's possible that some of the content will start to look different as the joint venture retrains the TikTok algorithm and stores data from American users into a U.S. cloud. That said, today finally marks the end of the TikTok ban saga, as one of the most influential social media platforms becomes American — at least for American users.