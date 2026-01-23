TikTok In America Is Now US-Owned With Major Changes Coming

The headline-grabbing battle between TikTok and the U.S. government is officially over, as TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC was formally established on January 22, 2026. Following the Executive Order signed by President Trump on September 25, 2025, a majority-American board now controls the entity which will run TikTok in the U.S., and all data from American users will be secured by Oracle's U.S. cloud environment.

In a press release, the new TikTok USDS Joint Venture focused on its four mandates. They include using "a comprehensive data privacy and cybersecurity program" to protect user data; retraining, testing, and updating the content recommendation algorithm that controls what appears on the For You page; relying on software assurance and frequent source code reviews to secure the apps; and having a say in trust and safety policies and content moderation.

The new joint venture is going to be governed by seven members, most of whom are Americans. The board includes Timothy Dattels, Mark Dooley, Egon Durban, Raul Fernandez, Kenneth Glueck, David Scott, and Shou Zi Chew, who served as TikTok's CEO and will continue to run the app globally. Adam Presser was named the CEO of the new TikTok USDS, while Will Farrell will be the Chief Security Officer.