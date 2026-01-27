Asus Is Discontinuing Its Budget Android Smartphones For The Worst Reason

There are two main camps in the smartphone industry: iPhone and Android. While only Apple makes iPhones, many brands make phones based on the Google-owned Android OS. The best-known brands in this space include Samsung, Motorola, and Google, as well as popular Chinese brands such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Huawei. Asus is a Taiwanese company known for its computers and other related products that make Android phones. But now, Asus is shifting its focus to AI and has confirmed that it will no longer make Android smartphones.

What's most puzzling about the decision is the reason behind it. Instead of continuing to make smartphone hardware, Asus is putting those eggs into its AI development basket. There's no denying the AI trend, and major companies, particularly PC companies, are looking for ways to stand out and showcase their latest AI innovations. But less competition in the smartphone hardware market could give the leading brands an edge, driving phone prices even higher. Asus joining other companies that have recently exited the phone industry, including LG and Nokia (Nokia-branded phones are still being made by owner HMD Global), leaves consumers with far fewer choices.