The Cheap And Easy Way You Can Instantly Upgrade Your Phone's Camera

Smartphone manufacturers typically release their new gadgets on a yearly cadence. If your phone is aging, you may be considering buying a new phone, and every update brings a handful of upgrades, like a new processor for a slight performance boost and a new suite of cameras for better photos and videos. Despite the continuous upgrades and powerful performance, smartphone cameras aren't perfect. They have inherent limitations, such as the size of lenses, that make them inferior to dedicated cameras, like DSLRs and mirrorless ones.

While you might want to get a DSLR or mirrorless camera for your photography or video shoots, they do come at an extra cost. You may not have the $300 or even $500 that some used DSLR cameras are going for, let alone new ones, which command high prices. If you're not keen on splurging on a dedicated camera but aren't fully satisfied with the results of your phone's camera, a cheap and easy way to get the most out of your phone's camera is to get a camera lens kit.

They're not only affordable, but also prove handy in plugging some of the holes your phone's camera might be struggling with, like macro photography or capturing expansive landscapes. They can even make it possible to shoot videos or photos in a whole new way, and they're easy to use thanks to their plug-and-play approach: Simply clip the lens to your device, and then you can begin snapping photos or shooting videos.