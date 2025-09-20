10 Used DSLR Cameras That Are Actually Worth Buying

When the Nikon D800 was released back in 2012, it had an unprecedented 36.3MP resolution. It outclassed most other DSLRs at the time and even rivaled some medium-format cameras, but it did cost an eye-watering $3,000. More than a decade later, you can still find new units selling for close to that price, but on the used market, you can pick one up for under $500. The sensor captures exceptional detail that allows for considerable enlargements without compromising quality or requiring significant post-processing.

But it was the dynamic range that got many talking. At 14.4 stops, it's strong and is a key aspect for landscape photographers or anyone shooting scenes where highlight and shadow detail matter. This range prompted the team at Photographytalk to proclaim it "exceptional for any camera, let alone one from 2012." Color handling is also impressive, with out-of-camera JPGs beautifully rendered and vibrant with perfectly natural skin tones. So, if you're a beginner looking for less editing or an amateur seeking professional results, you're sorted.

ISO performance is strong, too. The camera yields excellent results at the lower end, and they are still pretty decent even when you start pushing into the extended range. For most scenarios, the 51-point AF system is reliable and accurate, although the occasional speed limitations reveal themselves when shooting action. The four frames-per-second (fps) continuous shooting also makes it less than ideal for capturing fast-moving subjects. So, it's not really one for those shooting sports or stampeding wildlife, while the 1080p and slow live mode AF won't cut it for serious videographers.