This Sci-Fi Series Did The Multiverse Better Than The MCU — And It Deserves A Revival

If you grew up in the 1990s (and were a dedicated sci-fi fan), chances are you encountered Fox's beloved cult series, "Sliders." The show that ran for five seasons between 1995 and 2000 quickly garnered a sizable fanbase with its first two seasons that starred Jerry O'Connell, Sabrina Lloyd, John Rhys-Davies, and Cleavant Derricks as its core team. Together, this team explored alternate universes through fantastic adventures. "Sliders" was a ton of fun because the actors had terrific chemistry, which, combined with the thought-provoking and stimulating writing, resulted in a peculiar little series that wasn't afraid to push boundaries and experiment: at least, throughout the first two seasons. After that, the quality dropped, and cast regulars slowly started to leave the show.

But while things were still going great, "Sliders" actually laid down a blueprint of multiverse scenarios (being far ahead of its time) that the MCU has been obsessed with for the past 7-8 years. Whether we're talking "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," or "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," most Marvel stories on the big screen have been revolving around alternate universes lately.

Which is why (maybe more than ever) now would be a perfect time to revive "Sliders" with its original cast. Two former cast members have spoken about a reboot for years, saying they would totally welcome it if the approach is right.