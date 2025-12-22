The Creepy Twilight Zone Episode That Inspired Michael B. Jordan's Sinners
Artists usually know that inspiration can come from anywhere, and this can be especially true in Hollywood. Considering it's an industry that continuously delivers sci-fi movies based on classic short stories, or even a Matt Damon sci-fi romance movie based on a Philip K. Dick short story, the film industry certainly knows to leave no stone unturned when it comes to ideas. For director Ryan Coogler, inspiration for his 2025 Southern-Gothic horror film "Sinners" came from a source that some sci-fi fans are likely familiar with.
Talking to the press, Coogler revealed a plethora of media touchstones that provided inspiration for "Sinners," including an episode from Season 3 of the classic series "The Twilight Zone" titled "The Last Rites of Jeff Myrtlebank." Of course, we're not talking about the 2019 Jordan Peele remake of "The Twilight Zone," we're talking about the original 1959 series by creator and star Rod Serling. The synopsis for the episode in question may ring familiar for "Sinners" fans.
Starring Michael B. Jordan, Jack O'Connell, and Hailee Steinfeld, "Sinners" has made significant waves since its April 2025 U.S. release. Along with having a $48 million domestic opening, the film has brought in nearly $368 million worldwide. At the time of this writing, the film also has 187 award nominations and 69 wins. This includes several nominations for the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Ryan Coogler, and Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan.
Sinners takes inspiration from a sci-fi classic
Speaking with SciFiNow in January 2025, director Ryan Coogler provided plenty of insight into his inspiration for "Sinners." Along with name-dropping some classic sci-fi and horror flicks, such as Robert Rodriguez's 1996 vampire-film "From Dusk Till Dawn," Coogler also offered nods to some Cohen brothers classics — like 2007's "No Country for Old Men" — stating that "Sinners" is "genre-fluid."
This fluidity no doubt plays some role in Coogler drawing inspiration from works outside of film, including Stephen King's novel "Salem's Lot" in addition to "The Twilight Zone." Specifically, it was Season 3, Episode 23 — "The Last Rites of Jeff Myrtlebank" — that inspired Coogler while making "Sinners." If you're not familiar, the episode follows Jefferson Myrtlebank, a man who awakens during his own funeral services, shocking those in attendance as he exits his coffin in good health. Like any good "Twilight Zone" episode, things only get stranger as gossip begins to consume those in Myrtlebank's town.
Speaking to SciFiNow about the film's inspiration, Coogler states, "My favorite thing ever made is 'The Twilight Zone' and my favorite episode is called 'The Last Rites of Jeff Myrtlebank' – probably 'Salem's Lot' and 'The Last Rites of Jeff Myrtlebank' are probably the biggest influences." If you want to check the episode out for yourself, all five seasons of the original "The Twilight Zone" are currently streaming on Paramount+. Even if certain TV trends are replacing streaming services, the episode is definitely worth a watch if you're a fan.