The Creepy Twilight Zone Episode That Inspired Michael B. Jordan's Sinners

Artists usually know that inspiration can come from anywhere, and this can be especially true in Hollywood. Considering it's an industry that continuously delivers sci-fi movies based on classic short stories, or even a Matt Damon sci-fi romance movie based on a Philip K. Dick short story, the film industry certainly knows to leave no stone unturned when it comes to ideas. For director Ryan Coogler, inspiration for his 2025 Southern-Gothic horror film "Sinners" came from a source that some sci-fi fans are likely familiar with.

Talking to the press, Coogler revealed a plethora of media touchstones that provided inspiration for "Sinners," including an episode from Season 3 of the classic series "The Twilight Zone" titled "The Last Rites of Jeff Myrtlebank." Of course, we're not talking about the 2019 Jordan Peele remake of "The Twilight Zone," we're talking about the original 1959 series by creator and star Rod Serling. The synopsis for the episode in question may ring familiar for "Sinners" fans.

Starring Michael B. Jordan, Jack O'Connell, and Hailee Steinfeld, "Sinners" has made significant waves since its April 2025 U.S. release. Along with having a $48 million domestic opening, the film has brought in nearly $368 million worldwide. At the time of this writing, the film also has 187 award nominations and 69 wins. This includes several nominations for the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Ryan Coogler, and Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan.