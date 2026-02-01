12 Cheap Android Phones That Are High Quality, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There was a time when buying a budget phone meant settling for less. You'd save money, but you'd probably get a dim screen, a camera that made your friends look blurry, and a battery that barely lasted a day, among other trade-offs. Many of us have squinted at a poor display while others snapped sharp photos with pricier phones. But now, things are different.

These days, you don't have to compromise on quality to save money. There are now many affordable phones that feel much more expensive than they are. You can get bright OLED screens, batteries that last for days, and cameras that take great sunset photos. This is possible because phone makers have been bringing high-end features to cheaper models more quickly than before.

To demonstrate this, we combed through Consumer Reports' data and looked for Android phones that scored well but don't carry a high price tag. Whether you're a student, a parent shopping for a first phone, or just tired of expensive upgrades, this list will help you save money. Here are 12 great phones that feel premium but are easy on your wallet.