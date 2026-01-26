Apple Just Upgraded The AirTag, And It's A Huge Improvement For A Great Price

Following years of rumors, Apple today announced the release of the second-generation AirTag. While previous reports suggested the company might introduce a new design, Apple is instead focusing on tweaking the internals of its item tracker to make it more trackable and useful.

The most important change made to the AirTag is the addition of the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, which increases the range of Precision Finding by up to 50% compared to the original model. Combined with an upgraded Bluetooth chip, it's a leap forward that helps make up for a nearly five-year wait between generations. Besides that, Apple says Precision Finding can be used on Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later for the first time.

Another improvement of the second-gen AirTag is its new chime, which is 50% louder than the original AirTag. Apple says this will help users locate their misplaced devices more easily, but it should also be yet another deterrent to keep stalkers from using these accessories for nefarious purposes.