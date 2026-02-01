5 Cheap Gadgets At Target Actually Worth Buying For Less Than $5

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Target is one of the biggest retailers in the United States. It owns more than 40 brands, and around one-third of all the products it sells cannot be found at any other retailer, such as Best Buy or Amazon.

While searching at Target will make you discover many useful gadgets, like a wireless keyboard, Apple AirTag, or Apple AirPods, you can also unearth a few options you've never seen before, especially ones with incredibly low price tags. However, since cheap gadgets are a popular niche and Target has a huge catalog — and because low-cost gadgets can be gimmicky — it can be tough to single out ones that are actually practical.

After intensive research, we found five Target products under $5 (yes, you read that right) that punch above their price bracket, are well-built, and genuinely capable of improving your day-to-day life. Thanks to Target's return policies, you don't need to worry about these cheap gadgets being shams. Our selection includes a wireless speaker, a USB light, a power bank, and other products with solid ratings and substantial purchase volumes.