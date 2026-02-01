Costco's PCs Seem Like A Steal, Until You See The Reviews

Costco is well-known for selling products at reasonable prices on its shelves and for its generous return window. So, the offers in the warehouse for those searching for a new desktop or gaming computer feel like a good deal. Whether you're in the electronics aisle or on Costco's website, it is easy to find a PC build that looks fine with a last-gen processor and a good graphics card, with a price tag below what you'd usually find in specialized retailers.

At first, this value seems good, especially when backed by Costco's electronic rules, which also give buyers peace of mind. However, some customers warn that these deals aren't always as good as they seem. If you dig into reviews of some Costco pre-built PCs, you can find some complaints. That's because while the main components of the desktop may be solid, the manufacturer often cuts some corners to hit these prices, leading to issues that may happen later in the product's life.

Before you add one of these Costco PCs to your cart and buy it, you must understand exactly what you're getting for that lower price. While most of these machines can be a safe bet for common tasks, like using the internet and watching videos, that may not be the case for gamers, even if the desktop comes with a gaming label. That's because these PCs require efficient cooling, something that pre-built PCs may lack.