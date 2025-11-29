These 12 Common Mistakes Could Ruin Your Computer

Most threats to your computer are invisible and silent. Dust is one of them, and it builds up faster than people think. It may take anywhere from weeks to a few months to start harming your computer setup, depending on your environment. Dust settles on cooling fans, heat sinks, and fan assemblies. This accumulation creates a blanket layer over the components thick enough to block airflow over time. Fans also get clogged and stop spinning efficiently, thus reducing the amount of cold air they suck in as well as the amount of hot air they push out.

Consequently, your components begin to cook from the inside as the internal temperature rises. This level of overheating then leads to thermal throttling, system damage, and ultimately hardware failures that will cost money to fix. Even if your hardware survives, the risk of issues such as short circuits, fire from overheating, and reduced computer lifespan increases.

Fortunately, you can avoid all these problems by simply cleaning your computer's internal components every three to six months. A soft brush or computer blower will always do the trick. Also, consider elevating your computer away from carpets to reduce dust accumulation. Good workspace ventilation and investing in PC cases with dust filters will also help.