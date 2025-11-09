10 Common Mistakes People Make When Setting Up A New Computer

With crypto moving away from GPU (graphics processing unit) mining and AI turning to more specialized chips, GPU prices are finally on the decline, making it a great time to build your long-awaited PC. With plenty of video tutorials walking you through the whole process, the internet has made building a PC easier than ever.

But if it's your first time doing this, you are still likely to make some mistakes, as even the best guides can gloss over the stuff believed to be obvious. Some of the mistakes are quickly apparent when your PC fails to boot or crashes unexpectedly, but other things can fly under the radar. These issues can be harder to spot, and while not causing a complete failure, they could be undercutting performance. This includes missteps when assembling the hardware or not configuring the software settings correctly.

When shopping for components, always verify that everything you are buying is supported by your chosen motherboard. Also, ensure that you are getting a good power supply and a case that can handle your build. When shopping for components, be sure to understand which parts you can buy used and which you should always get new. Once you have everything that you need, these are the mistakes to watch out for when setting up a new computer.