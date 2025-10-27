4 PC Parts You Should Always Buy Used (And 7 You Should Avoid At All Costs)

Building a brand-new PC is an expensive endeavor in 2025. Costs for almost all components have gone up. Plus, with games like "Indiana Jones: The Great Circle" requiring ray-tracing hardware, assembling even a decent rig to play all games can cost thousands of dollars. This, coupled with the ever-looming threat of Trump's tariffs on shipments from China, makes PC building a really intricate task.

Used components provide an easy solution to all the aforementioned problems. They are cheap, can be found on every marketplace, and give you the added moral superiority of saving a part from landfill. We are huge supporters of giving old components a new life, but it's not all sunshine and rainbows. The used component market is filled with junk and outright fake products sold by scammers that don't work. And while some components are considered safe to buy from the used market, others should never be purchased used, regardless of how good a deal you get. Here are four PC components that you should buy used, and seven that you should not.