Android 16's New Theft Protection Features: Harder To Break In, Easier To Lock Down﻿

For most people, the smartphone is the most important and most personal computer. It's the first device you use in the morning and before bed, as it holds your entire digital life. All that information is at risk if the handset is lost or stolen, and that's why users should familiarize themselves with the anti-theft features built into the operating system and enable the available protections. Android users already have strong security features that let them reduce the risk of thieves breaking into their device, and Google just announced additional protections for Android 16 that will make it harder for criminals to access the stolen Android phones, and easier for victims to lock down their devices.

Failed Authentication Lock is a feature available in Android 15 and later that automatically locks the device after a number of failed unlocking attempts. The feature is now getting its own toggle in the settings app, to offer users more control. "Your screen will lock after repeated failed authentication attempts in your apps and settings," the explanation reads in the Theft Protection menu, as seen below. Users may want to have it enabled to prevent thieves from trying to guess the Lock Screen password. Also, Google is now increasing the lockout time after failed PIN/password guesses. However, if a child attempts unlocking the phone by repeating the same password, those identical guesses will no longer count towards your retry limit. That reduces the risk of being locked out of your device in such scenarios.