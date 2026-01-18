6 Ways Android Phones Will Change In 2026

The beginning of 2026 has already put at least three new Android phones in the spotlight. Two of them were present at CES 2026, the surprise BlackBerry-style Clicks Communicator and Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold, which was technically unveiled in December in Korea. Then, Honor launched the Magic 8 Pro globally, one of the first candy bar flagships of 2026, though the handset was launched last year in China. As 2026 gets underway, we'll see more Android phone releases, including the Galaxy S26 series that's rumored to launch in February.

Artificial intelligence will continue to be a major selling point for Android handsets in 2026. While AI is an obvious trend for 2026, given that smartphone vendors have started preloading AI features on phones since early 2024, it's not the only one. 2026 could see more Android phones adopt higher-capacity silicon-carbon batteries. Foldables may see a resurgence this year, partly powered by Apple's first foldable. Also, 2026 will bring users the Android 17 update and a richer ecosystem, which may include Android PCs and Android XR devices.

But before we discuss the main ways Android will change in 2026, we have to address the ugliest emerging trend for new Android hardware: Phones may be more expensive this year than expected. Paradoxically, the price hikes are related to the free AI features that vendors push on users. Sophisticated AI tools require cloud processing, or a massive infrastructure. AI firms are developing datacenters aggressively, and they're using memory and storage components that serve the mobile market. Suppliers end up raising prices for these key parts, and smartphone vendors will have to pay more to secure the RAM and flash storage they need. Those costs may be passed on to consumers in some cases, including buyers who are looking for cheaper devices.