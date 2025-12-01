An Internal Battle At Samsung Could Impact The Price Of The Galaxy S26

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series in late February. Rumors say Galaxy AI will be a focal point of the show, which is expected of any new smartphone flagship, particularly from Samsung. Samsung unveiled its Galaxy AI platform even before Apple came out with Apple Intelligence. Ironically, while Samsung may want to impress consumers with new AI features, like a Bixby-Perplexity assistant alternative to Gemini, artificial intelligence might also hurt Samsung directly. Following previous reports that memory and storage price hikes will impact the cost of smartphones next year, including flagships like the Galaxy S26 series, a new report from Korea points out an unexpected development for Samsung, which may impact the Galaxy S26 price.

According to SEDaily, Samsung's semiconductor division (Samsung DS) and the Mobile Experience division (Samsung MX) are at odds concerning a key smartphone component — the low-power DRAM (LPDDR) that goes into phones like the Galaxy S26 models and other Galaxy-branded devices. Samsung MX has been looking to sign a long-term contract with Samsung DS, but the latter wants to prioritize what seem to be guaranteed profits from the AI industry rather than ensure that its sibling has access to reasonably priced RAM.

Samsung DS is reportedly focusing on reorganizing its production line to make the most of high-profit products, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and the mobile memory chips Samsung MX needs. AI firms also seek the same type of mobile memory from suppliers. The semiconductor division wants to make the most of the memory "super cycle" the AI industry created.