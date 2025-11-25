Bixby Is All Set To Make A Comeback With The Samsung Galaxy S26, Backed By Perplexity

A Bloomberg report in June said that the Galaxy S26 might get a surprise AI assistant instead of Google Gemini. It now seems like Samsung and Perplexity are nearing a deal to add Perplexity's AI features to Samsung Galaxy devices in the form of an integration with Bixby — Samsung's virtual assistant. The report also noted that Samsung intends to announce the Perplexity integration early next year, likely during the Galaxy S26 launch event. The Perplexity-Bixby assistant would become the default AI assistant on the new Galaxy S26 phones, replacing Gemini. While Google has been a longtime partner of Samsung, the Korean giant supposedly wants to reduce its reliance on Google's AI services and tools.

A popular Samsung tipster on X — @chuvn8888 — has corroborated this rumor. This is a similar integration to ChatGPT and Siri, where the former does most of the heavy-lifting. In other replies, the Samsung leaker also noted that Samsung chose Perplexity over Copilot and other AI alternatives because of its investment in the AI firm. In June, Bloomberg said Samsung would be one of the biggest investors in a new round of Perplexity, with the AI firm seeking $500 million at a $14 billion valuation.