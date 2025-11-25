Bixby Is All Set To Make A Comeback With The Samsung Galaxy S26, Backed By Perplexity
A Bloomberg report in June said that the Galaxy S26 might get a surprise AI assistant instead of Google Gemini. It now seems like Samsung and Perplexity are nearing a deal to add Perplexity's AI features to Samsung Galaxy devices in the form of an integration with Bixby — Samsung's virtual assistant. The report also noted that Samsung intends to announce the Perplexity integration early next year, likely during the Galaxy S26 launch event. The Perplexity-Bixby assistant would become the default AI assistant on the new Galaxy S26 phones, replacing Gemini. While Google has been a longtime partner of Samsung, the Korean giant supposedly wants to reduce its reliance on Google's AI services and tools.
A popular Samsung tipster on X — @chuvn8888 — has corroborated this rumor. This is a similar integration to ChatGPT and Siri, where the former does most of the heavy-lifting. In other replies, the Samsung leaker also noted that Samsung chose Perplexity over Copilot and other AI alternatives because of its investment in the AI firm. In June, Bloomberg said Samsung would be one of the biggest investors in a new round of Perplexity, with the AI firm seeking $500 million at a $14 billion valuation.
A new direction for Samsung's AI
At WWDC 2024, Apple announced ChatGPT integration inside Siri, teasing that more AI models would be supported in the future. More than a year later, Apple's new Siri is still delayed, though it's expected to arrive next spring. While Samsung's Bixby is in a similar position, the brand has a massive advantage over Apple when it comes to AI features on its flagship phones. Galaxy AI offers a bunch of useful features on flagship phones like the Galaxy S series, but Samsung is relying on partners to power those features. For instance, there were several Google AI perks for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. Google has also made the Gemini Live assistant available for all Android devices. These factors give Samsung a massive edge compared to Apple Intelligence. Factor in Samsung's XR smart glasses leak based on Gemini at its core, and the Samsung-Google partnership seems stronger than ever.
With that in mind, Gemini and Gemini Live features will be available on Samsung phones, despite the rumored Perplexity integration. After all, it's still going to be an Android device powered by Google's services. Moreover, Google is too big of a partner for Samsung, and Gemini 3 Pro has just started rolling out. Notably, Samsung confirmed in July that Galaxy AI will support multiple AI assistants, including Gemini. Perplexity integration aside, previous reports said the Galaxy S26 will launch in February 2026 in California, with the delay being attributed to big Galaxy AI announcements during the show.