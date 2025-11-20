Samsung XR Smart Glasses Leak, Teasing A New Competitor For Meta Glasses
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy XR headset last month, a spatial computer similar to the Apple Vision Pro. The Galaxy XR headset is available in Korea and the U.S., priced at $1,799.99, about half of what Apple charges for its headset. Powered by Google's Android XR operating system, the Galaxy XR is the first extended reality product Samsung has developed. The company is also working on Android XR smart glasses that will compete against products like the Ray-Ban Meta and other AI-powered smart glasses. A launch might be near for the first Samsung XR smart glasses, as a leak provides a few details about the hardware Samsung has been developing.
The Korean giant confirmed during the Galaxy XR launch that it's also working on AI smart glasses. "In collaboration with Google, Samsung is working with pioneering lifestyle brand Warby Parker, known for leveraging technology to create beautifully designed eyewear and deliver exceptional customer experiences," Samsung said in a press release. "At the same time, Samsung is also partnering with Gentle Monster to bring stylish, fashion-forward eyewear that blends cutting-edge AI-native technology with cultural influence and design leadership." Samsung said these devices "will pair advanced XR capabilities with style, comfort, and practicality, bringing boundary-free discovery, work, and play into daily life," without revealing any specifics.
A month after these teasers, Dutch blog Galaxy Club has uncovered details about one of these Samsung XR eyewear products, a device codenamed SM-O200P. It's unclear at this time whether it's the Warby Parker or Gentle Monster device.
The Samsung XR glasses hardware
According to Galaxy Club, the Samsung XR glasses feature transition lenses, which means the glasses will darken in sunlight. However, the blog said it's unclear whether the lenses will act as displays, showing content in front of the user's eyes. Meta AI glasses come with and without displays, an approach Android XR vendors may also follow. Android XR is a platform centered around Gemini AI, but it also supports augmented reality (AR) features. Google demoed some of these AR features last December, and then at I/O 2025 in May. But the AR component isn't mandatory.
Galaxy Club also says the Samsung XR glasses will feature a camera and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. They'll need to be paired with a phone to work, as the glasses won't connect to the internet on their own. This sort of functionality also mimics what's available from competitors and what Google envisioned for Android XR. It's likely the Samsung glasses will incorporate a microphone and speakers. Android XR smart glasses can be used to talk to the Gemini AI assistant. The AI can answer questions about the user's surroundings, assist with navigation (image above), and access notifications. Users will also be able to send messages via Gemini without taking out the phone, and use the AI for translation.
Interestingly, Google mentioned at I/O 2025 the same eyewear brands that Samsung listed in its press release last month: Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. Google never offered a launch window for its smart glasses. Galaxy Club doesn't mention a release date for the leaked Samsung XR glasses either, but notes the SM-O200P is developed for the U.S. market. Also, the development schedule suggests a 2026 release window.