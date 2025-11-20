Samsung XR Smart Glasses Leak, Teasing A New Competitor For Meta Glasses

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy XR headset last month, a spatial computer similar to the Apple Vision Pro. The Galaxy XR headset is available in Korea and the U.S., priced at $1,799.99, about half of what Apple charges for its headset. Powered by Google's Android XR operating system, the Galaxy XR is the first extended reality product Samsung has developed. The company is also working on Android XR smart glasses that will compete against products like the Ray-Ban Meta and other AI-powered smart glasses. A launch might be near for the first Samsung XR smart glasses, as a leak provides a few details about the hardware Samsung has been developing.

The Korean giant confirmed during the Galaxy XR launch that it's also working on AI smart glasses. "In collaboration with Google, Samsung is working with pioneering lifestyle brand Warby Parker, known for leveraging technology to create beautifully designed eyewear and deliver exceptional customer experiences," Samsung said in a press release. "At the same time, Samsung is also partnering with Gentle Monster to bring stylish, fashion-forward eyewear that blends cutting-edge AI-native technology with cultural influence and design leadership." Samsung said these devices "will pair advanced XR capabilities with style, comfort, and practicality, bringing boundary-free discovery, work, and play into daily life," without revealing any specifics.

A month after these teasers, Dutch blog Galaxy Club has uncovered details about one of these Samsung XR eyewear products, a device codenamed SM-O200P. It's unclear at this time whether it's the Warby Parker or Gentle Monster device.