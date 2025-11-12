$599 Even G2 Takes On Meta AI Smart Glasses With Nimble, Camera-Free Design

Smart glasses vendor Even Realities on Wednesday released two new products meant to work together: the Even G2 Display Smart Glasses and the Even R1 Smart Ring. The G2 glasses are the antithesis of what AI smart glasses from companies like Meta are supposed to be, and that's by design. The G2 glasses feature built-in AI capabilities and a display that projects information in front of the user's eyes, like some of the Meta glasses, but the G2 lacks a camera and a speaker, to improve privacy. The obvious downside is that the G2's Even AI can't see what the user sees, a feature other smart glasses can support. The R1 Smart Ring acts as a controller for the glasses, in addition to offering a few health sensors.

Even Realities said in a press release that its Even HAO 2.0 (Holistic Adaptive Optics) technology is the key component for the G2 optics. The company used miniature micro-LED projectors, gradient waveguides, and digitally surfaced lenses to produce "sharp, bright, and stable visuals," even when the user is moving. The screen the user sees is a multi-layer 3D floating spatial display, according to the company. It's supposed to mimic the way the human eye processes information. Quick prompts and AI insights appear on the front layer. Continuous data, like navigation information that you'd want to see all the time, appears on the back layer. Even calls the experience "naturally enhanced reality." The examples above and below show what a user would see on the display. As for the lenses themselves, they're just 2mm thick, but they feature over 100 microscopic coatings that help with anti-reflection and clarity.