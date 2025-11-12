$599 Even G2 Takes On Meta AI Smart Glasses With Nimble, Camera-Free Design
Smart glasses vendor Even Realities on Wednesday released two new products meant to work together: the Even G2 Display Smart Glasses and the Even R1 Smart Ring. The G2 glasses are the antithesis of what AI smart glasses from companies like Meta are supposed to be, and that's by design. The G2 glasses feature built-in AI capabilities and a display that projects information in front of the user's eyes, like some of the Meta glasses, but the G2 lacks a camera and a speaker, to improve privacy. The obvious downside is that the G2's Even AI can't see what the user sees, a feature other smart glasses can support. The R1 Smart Ring acts as a controller for the glasses, in addition to offering a few health sensors.
Even Realities said in a press release that its Even HAO 2.0 (Holistic Adaptive Optics) technology is the key component for the G2 optics. The company used miniature micro-LED projectors, gradient waveguides, and digitally surfaced lenses to produce "sharp, bright, and stable visuals," even when the user is moving. The screen the user sees is a multi-layer 3D floating spatial display, according to the company. It's supposed to mimic the way the human eye processes information. Quick prompts and AI insights appear on the front layer. Continuous data, like navigation information that you'd want to see all the time, appears on the back layer. Even calls the experience "naturally enhanced reality." The examples above and below show what a user would see on the display. As for the lenses themselves, they're just 2mm thick, but they feature over 100 microscopic coatings that help with anti-reflection and clarity.
What do the Even G2 and R1 smart gadgets offer?
The G2 smart glasses were built by refining the previously released G1 model. They're made of an aerospace-grade titanium and magnesium alloy that weighs just 36 g. The glasses are available in panto and rectangular options, and in grey, brown, and green finishes. Optional clip-on shades are available for purchase, as well as prescription lenses (diopters from -12 to +12). The G2 smart glasses are rated IP67 for dust and water resistance and offer two-day battery life on a single charge. The charging case provides seven full recharges.
The G2's AI features include a new Conversate mode for contextual assistance, powered by an Even AI that's three times faster than before. The AI can listen to your real-life conversations, identify topics, and provide help in the form of prompts, explanations, follow-up questions, and background context. The feature sounds like an always-on assistant ready to help you make the most of real-life human-to-human conversations. The AI will also save summaries for later. Other AI features available on the G1 will also transition to the G2, including Teleprompt, Translate (29 languages), and Navigate. The latter features a geomagnetic sensor that adapts directions when you turn your head.
The Even R1 Smart Ring, made of zirconia ceramic and medical-grade stainless steel, acts as a controller. Users can navigate the content on the glasses with "subtle gestures." A TriSync connection connects the G2, R1, and your smartphone. The R1 also supports biometric sensors and provides a real-time wellness score.
Priced at $599 and $249, respectively, the G2 Display Smart Glasses and R1 Smart Ring are available globally. Early G2 buyers can get 50% off the R1 and additional accessories for a limited time.