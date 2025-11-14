$799 iPhone 17 Shocked Samsung, Forcing It To Nerf The Regular Galaxy S26﻿

Several reports from Korea said in the past few weeks that Samsung reshuffled the Galaxy S26 series during development — an unusual approach from the company. The leaks said Samsung changed the Galaxy S26 lineup, canceling the unreleased Galaxy S26 Edge in favor of the Plus. Also, the Android vendor decided to use the Exynos 2600 chip in some Galaxy S26 models. The Galaxy S26 series would be delayed as a result of these changes. But it turns out there might be another important factor that may have convinced Samsung to alter the Galaxy S26 series: The $799 iPhone 17 model, which is nearly as good as the $999 iPhone 17 Pro Max.

According to Korean news site NewsPim, Apple's decision to keep the $799 price tag in place for the iPhone 17 despite giving the handset several upgrades shocked Samsung. The company decided that the $799 price will be a key factor for the base Galaxy S26. As a result, Samsung reportedly changed the Galaxy S26 design and specs even though the handset nearly completed the development cycle. Unfortunately, that's bad news for buyers, as the Galaxy S26 design and specs have been nerfed so it can hit Samsung's desired price points.

While the Galaxy S26 should start at $799 to match Apple's cheapest iPhone 17 option, Samsung might increase the prices of the Plus and Ultra models. The report says these price hikes are unavoidable, given the higher costs for some components.