Galaxy S26 Plus Design Leak Shows Just One Minor Change

The Galaxy S26 Plus will largely resemble its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Plus, which isn't surprising. Like Apple, Samsung isn't going for major design changes every year. Instead, Samsung is refining the previous design while giving the new flagships better hardware. Design-wise, the Galaxy S26 Plus will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a hole-punch camera at the top and minimal, uniform bezels around the screen. The phone has rounded corners and flat edges, though the sides curve slightly toward the flat screen to improve comfort. In other words, there's nothing new on the front of the phone.

On the back, the phone features the expected vertical triple-lens camera setup, and this is where Samsung fans might notice the change compared to last year. The three cameras sit on a camera island that protrudes slightly. Each lens has its own protrusions on top of that. That's all Samsung is changing compared to the Galaxy S25 Plus. Earlier this year, when the Galaxy S26 Edge was still part of the lineup, we saw dummy unit leaks that showed Samsung planned a bolder camera design on the ultra-thin phone. The next Edge model was expected to feature a camera plateau on the back similar to what Apple has done with the iPhone 17 Pro models. However, that design change isn't coming to the regular Galaxy S26, the Plus, or the Ultra.

Exclusive！

Samsung Galaxy S26 series body data (based on official, non CAD）

S26：

6.3" 149.4mm x 71.5mm x 6.9mm S26+：

6.7" 158.4mm x 75.8mm x 7.3mm S26 Ultra：

6.9" 163.6mm x 78.1mm x 7.9mm — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) November 11, 2025

Finally, the Plus should be about as thick as its predecessor, measuring 158.4 x 75.7 x 7.35 mm, according to Android Headlines. Well-known leaker UniverseIce posted sizes for all three Galaxy S26 models, as seen above. The Galaxy S26 Plus dimensions he offered are identical to the Galaxy S25 Plus: 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm.