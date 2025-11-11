Galaxy S26 Plus Design Leak Shows Just One Minor Change
The Galaxy S26 series will feature three different models: the standard Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26 Plus, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The lineup matches the Galaxy S25 series but it's different from what we expected. A few months ago, rumors said the base model would get the Pro moniker, while the Plus variant would be replaced by a Galaxy S26 Edge version. Samsung changed its mind after supposedly figuring out that the Galaxy Edge models couldn't match the sales of the Plus. A flurry of reports last month detailed the Galaxy S26 reshuffle, teasing that launch delays might be necessary due to the Galaxy S26 Plus model's production. A recent report seemed to confirm those rumors, saying the Galaxy S26 Unpacked event will happen on February 25 in San Francisco, several weeks later than expected. Fast-forward to mid-November, and we have the first Galaxy S26 Plus design leak out in the open.
Back on track since #Samsung decided to cancel the #GalaxyS26Edge, here comes your very first look at the #GalaxyS26Plus (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)!
On behalf of @Androidheadline 👉🏻 https://t.co/tejqjMXyJF pic.twitter.com/ecD09uIzQJ
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 10, 2025
Well-known leaker OnLeaks and Android Headlines released these Galaxy S26 Plus renders that show Samsung isn't about to make huge waves with a major redesign. The only thing different in next year's Plus is a design detail most people won't care about. As for the color seen above, which matches the controversial Cosmic Orange color Apple has used for the iPhone 17 Pro models this year, it's just a stylistic choice from the designer. There's no indication Samsung will copy Apple's orange option, though some reports said the Galaxy S26 Ultra might get that treatment.
What's new in the Galaxy S26 Plus?
The Galaxy S26 Plus will largely resemble its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Plus, which isn't surprising. Like Apple, Samsung isn't going for major design changes every year. Instead, Samsung is refining the previous design while giving the new flagships better hardware. Design-wise, the Galaxy S26 Plus will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a hole-punch camera at the top and minimal, uniform bezels around the screen. The phone has rounded corners and flat edges, though the sides curve slightly toward the flat screen to improve comfort. In other words, there's nothing new on the front of the phone.
On the back, the phone features the expected vertical triple-lens camera setup, and this is where Samsung fans might notice the change compared to last year. The three cameras sit on a camera island that protrudes slightly. Each lens has its own protrusions on top of that. That's all Samsung is changing compared to the Galaxy S25 Plus. Earlier this year, when the Galaxy S26 Edge was still part of the lineup, we saw dummy unit leaks that showed Samsung planned a bolder camera design on the ultra-thin phone. The next Edge model was expected to feature a camera plateau on the back similar to what Apple has done with the iPhone 17 Pro models. However, that design change isn't coming to the regular Galaxy S26, the Plus, or the Ultra.
Exclusive！
Samsung Galaxy S26 series body data (based on official, non CAD）
S26：
6.3" 149.4mm x 71.5mm x 6.9mm
S26+：
6.7" 158.4mm x 75.8mm x 7.3mm
S26 Ultra：
6.9" 163.6mm x 78.1mm x 7.9mm
— PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) November 11, 2025
Finally, the Plus should be about as thick as its predecessor, measuring 158.4 x 75.7 x 7.35 mm, according to Android Headlines. Well-known leaker UniverseIce posted sizes for all three Galaxy S26 models, as seen above. The Galaxy S26 Plus dimensions he offered are identical to the Galaxy S25 Plus: 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm.