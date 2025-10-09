Galaxy S26 Ultra Apparently Comes In Vibrant Orange, The iPhone 17 Pro's Controversial Color

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are the first models in the Pro line to offer buyers a vibrant color option, Cosmic Orange, a stark departure from the blander white, black, and gold versions of the past. Not all buyers love the orange option, which is easily the most controversial iPhone 17 Pro detail so far. Interestingly, the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro Max model sold out just as fast as the Deep Blue and Silver options on the first day of preorders. Apple ran out of stock online for all possible configurations within minutes. A few days later, the smaller iPhone 17 Pro was sold out online, including the Cosmic Orange option. While we have no figures for each colorway, this is an indication that some people like the orange option, or at least tolerate it better than others.

With that in mind, it should be no surprise to see the following image online with a few months to go until Samsung unveils the Galaxy S26 series. A Reddit user posted purported dummy units of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, with three alleged color options for the handset, including one that looks just like Apple's Cosmic Orange. Assuming the image is real, it suggests that Samsung is ready to follow in Apple's footsteps quickly and replicate the orange colorway Apple chose for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

As 9to5Google points out, one of three images in the collage above features what seems to be a cropped watermark that appears in AI-generated images in mobile apps (the silver model). Such watermarks can be removed, or the image can be cropped so that the watermark doesn't show. So, there's a chance the image is doctored.