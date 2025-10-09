Galaxy S26 Ultra Apparently Comes In Vibrant Orange, The iPhone 17 Pro's Controversial Color
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are the first models in the Pro line to offer buyers a vibrant color option, Cosmic Orange, a stark departure from the blander white, black, and gold versions of the past. Not all buyers love the orange option, which is easily the most controversial iPhone 17 Pro detail so far. Interestingly, the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro Max model sold out just as fast as the Deep Blue and Silver options on the first day of preorders. Apple ran out of stock online for all possible configurations within minutes. A few days later, the smaller iPhone 17 Pro was sold out online, including the Cosmic Orange option. While we have no figures for each colorway, this is an indication that some people like the orange option, or at least tolerate it better than others.
With that in mind, it should be no surprise to see the following image online with a few months to go until Samsung unveils the Galaxy S26 series. A Reddit user posted purported dummy units of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, with three alleged color options for the handset, including one that looks just like Apple's Cosmic Orange. Assuming the image is real, it suggests that Samsung is ready to follow in Apple's footsteps quickly and replicate the orange colorway Apple chose for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
As 9to5Google points out, one of three images in the collage above features what seems to be a cropped watermark that appears in AI-generated images in mobile apps (the silver model). Such watermarks can be removed, or the image can be cropped so that the watermark doesn't show. So, there's a chance the image is doctored.
Are the Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units real?
Someone might have used a generative AI program to remove details from the leaked image or create a background around the dummy units. In such a case, the AI would still place a watermark on the resulting photo. That said, there's no way to tell whether the orange Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy unit is real. Maybe someone used an AI model to paint that dummy unit in Cosmic Orange. On the other hand, 9to5Google points out that Max Jambor, known for his cryptic leaks and teasers, said on X that "Orange is the new Black. And will be in 2026 as well" after the orange Galaxy S26 Ultra appeared online.
Orange is the new Black. And will be in 2026 as well 🙃
Colorways aside, the design in the Reddit leak is consistent with leaks that say the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature more rounded corners than previous versions. The Galaxy S26 series will be unveiled in January or February, which means the dummy units may be genuine. It happens with iPhones every year. Dummy units often appear online in early spring, nearly six months before Apple introduces the new models.
Even if Samsung is about to copy the iPhone 17 Pro's controversial color, note that the Korean giant has always tried to offer better color options than Apple for its most expensive phones. For example, the Galaxy S22 Ultra came in Red and Sky Blue options. The Galaxy S23 Ultra was available in Green and Lavender, with Lime and Red options available online. The Galaxy S24 Ultra came in an online-only Titanium Orange version. The Galaxy S25 was available online in a Titanium Pinkgold option.