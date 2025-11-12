Galaxy S26 Ultra Won't Come In An Exynos 2600 Variant
The Galaxy S26 series went through a massive internal reshuffle in recent months, according to several reports that detailed two key Samsung moves. First, the Android vendor decided to remove the Edge model from the initial Galaxy S26 series and bring back the Plus option. Then, rumors from Korea claimed the Exynos 2600 was such a breakthrough chip for Samsung that the company would use it to power all three Galaxy S26 models, including the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This would be a significant development for Samsung, as the company hasn't used its in-house mobile chips to power an Ultra model in four years. It turns out those mid-October reports may have exaggerated the reach of the Exynos 2600. ETNews reports that Samsung plans to use the Exynos 2600 only in two models, the standard Galaxy S26 and the Plus.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip around the world. The Snapdragon processor will account for 70% of all Galaxy S26 units, while the Exynos 2600 chip will cover the remaining 30%. Also, the flagship Qualcomm chip will power all three Galaxy S26 units sold in North America. The Exynos 2600 will power Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus versions sold in Europe, Korea, and other regions.
Samsung reportedly chose the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for the Galaxy S26 Ultra despite intense competition between Qualcomm and Samsung's chip division. The Ultra model accounts for 50% of sales, so Samsung had to ensure it would have a steady supply of high-end chips on hand. According to a report last week, Samsung plans to sell 35 million Galaxy S26 units next year, which could propel revenue to levels unseen in more than a decade.
Exynos 2600 manufacturing may be a problem
Contrary to what previous reports had suggested, Exynos 2600 yields might not be high enough for Samsung to use the chip in the Galaxy S26 Ultra. An unidentified industry source mentioned to ETNews the yield issues. The Exynos 2600 development was a success for Samsung, but manufacturing challenges impacted Samsung's ability to make enough units to supply all three Galaxy S26 versions. The same source also said that there were concerns about the Exynos 2600 chip, as it was Samsung's first 2nm mobile processor. Some may have worried about heating issues, but Samsung's Heat Pass Block (HPB) component seems to ensure performance reaches a satisfactory level.
Samsung skipped the Exynos 2500 for the Galaxy S25 series due to heating issues, but the new HPB packaging created for the Exynos 2600 chip seems to be working. It's a heat-dissipation block that's placed over the chip to improve cooling and ensure stable performance, especially during AI processing. Reports say Samsung's February 25 Unpacked event will focus on new Galaxy AI features for the Galaxy S26 series. ETNews also says that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, in San Francisco.
The Exynos 2600 is more important for Samsung than the Galaxy S26 series. It's the first Samsung chip built on the 2nm process. The success of the Exynos 2600 can help Samsung win chip orders from other big tech customers, such as Tesla. For that to happen, Samsung has to showcase the chip's performance and cooling abilities first, through the Galaxy S26 series. Leaks have shown that the Exynos 2600 performs well in benchmark tests, nearing the performance of the newly launched M5 chip that powers Apple's MacBook Pro. Real-life tests will have to confirm those early results.