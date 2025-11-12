Galaxy S26 Ultra Won't Come In An Exynos 2600 Variant

The Galaxy S26 series went through a massive internal reshuffle in recent months, according to several reports that detailed two key Samsung moves. First, the Android vendor decided to remove the Edge model from the initial Galaxy S26 series and bring back the Plus option. Then, rumors from Korea claimed the Exynos 2600 was such a breakthrough chip for Samsung that the company would use it to power all three Galaxy S26 models, including the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This would be a significant development for Samsung, as the company hasn't used its in-house mobile chips to power an Ultra model in four years. It turns out those mid-October reports may have exaggerated the reach of the Exynos 2600. ETNews reports that Samsung plans to use the Exynos 2600 only in two models, the standard Galaxy S26 and the Plus.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip around the world. The Snapdragon processor will account for 70% of all Galaxy S26 units, while the Exynos 2600 chip will cover the remaining 30%. Also, the flagship Qualcomm chip will power all three Galaxy S26 units sold in North America. The Exynos 2600 will power Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus versions sold in Europe, Korea, and other regions.

Samsung reportedly chose the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for the Galaxy S26 Ultra despite intense competition between Qualcomm and Samsung's chip division. The Ultra model accounts for 50% of sales, so Samsung had to ensure it would have a steady supply of high-end chips on hand. According to a report last week, Samsung plans to sell 35 million Galaxy S26 units next year, which could propel revenue to levels unseen in more than a decade.