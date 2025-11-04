Galaxy S26's Exynos 2600 Chip Matches The M5 MacBook Pro's Performance In Leaked Benchmarks

Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy S26 series on February 25 — several weeks later than anticipated. The launch delay can be attributed to Samsung's rumored strategy changes for the next-generation flagship smartphones. The Korean handset vendor decided to stick with the same three-model Galaxy S structure as last year, reviving the Galaxy S26 Plus model that was supposed to be replaced by the Galaxy S26 Edge. Samsung is also set to use the Exynos 2600 chip in more Galaxy S26 flavors, including the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Reports last month said that the new Exynos 2600 is significantly faster than Apple's A19 Pro and can even compete against the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 that will power some Galaxy S26 variants in a few regions.

Fast-forward to November, and a leaked Exynos 2600 benchmark seems to support those claims. If the figures in the image are accurate, the Exynos 2600 might offer benchmark performance similar to the M5 chip that Apple unveiled last month when it launched the MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro. The numbers can't be confirmed at this time, as Samsung has yet to release a device featuring the new Exynos 2600 processor. PhoneArena notes the alleged Geekbench 6 test seen in the tweet above can't be found. It has been deleted or faked. However, if the information is accurate, the Galaxy S26 series might feature a surprisingly powerful processor, and not the one most people expected.