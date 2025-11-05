Samsung Aims For Higher Galaxy S26 Sales Than S25 - But How?

Samsung's Galaxy S26 series has appeared in several leaks in the past few weeks. A report said Samsung will host an AI-centric Galaxy S26 Unpacked launch event on February 25 in San Francisco, several weeks later than expected. A different rumor claimed Samsung will increase the Galaxy S26 prices as key smartphone components cost more than before. Moreover, reports keep mentioning the Exynos 2600 chip, which appears to be a groundbreaking innovation from Samsung.

Fast-forward to Wednesday, and Korean news site MT exclusively reports that Samsung has set a bold target for 2026. The Korean giant wants the Galaxy S26 series' sales to be better than the Galaxy S25 series, with a total of 35 million units. Combined with strong sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8, the Galaxy S26 should power a record year for Samsung's mobile division with revenue unseen since 2013.

Samsung reportedly wants to sell 240 million phones and 27 million tablets next year. Annual revenue should reach $90.7 billion, or about 130 trillion won. The mobile division saw record sales in 2013, hitting 133 trillion won in revenue. However, sales have stagnated since then, plateauing around 100 trillion won every year. The report also notes that Samsung's mobile division aims to pull in 120 trillion won in sales this year. As of the third quarter of 2025, Samsung Mobile hit 98 trillion won in revenue.