Galaxy S26 Price Hikes Rumored As Key Components Increase In Price

Reports in recent days have suggested smartphone price hikes are expected as the AI industry is consuming memory and storage chips, with suppliers unable to keep up with demand for these key components. Echoing those claims, an ETNews story delivers a Galaxy S26 price rumor that fans of Samsung's flagship devices will not appreciate. Samsung is expected to increase starting prices for the three Galaxy S26 models, though the report makes no mention of actual prices for the Korean market or other major international markets. This year, Samsung has kept the Galaxy S25 price structure identical to the Galaxy S24 series, a strategy its main rivals have also applied.

For example, the iPhone has had the same $799 starting price for years, though Apple made changes to its lineup in recent years that impacted the average sales price. ETNews says Apple has already raised the price of the iPhone 17 series, but that's not an entirely accurate account of what happened. Apple kept the same price points as the iPhone 16 series, but eliminated the cheaper 128GB versions.