Galaxy S26 Will Finally Support Faster Wireless Charging Speeds

The report notes that Samsung has been slow to adopt faster wireless charging speeds than competitors, speculating that Samsung has prioritized safety after the infamous Galaxy Note 7 battery-related recall. However, Samsung's biggest rival, Apple, has increased wireless charging speeds in recent years. The iPhone 17 models (except for the iPhone Air) support 25W wireless and 40W wired charging.

S26 Ultra

60w wired charging +25w wireless charging https://t.co/2VljvUDEOF — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) November 11, 2025

The Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra support 45W wired charging, a speed Samsung has maintained for three years, but the base model is capped at 25W wired charging. ETNews doesn't specify wired charging speeds, but longtime Samsung leaker UniverseIce reacted to the report saying the Galaxy S26 Ultra will support 60W wired charging, a notable bump over this year's 45W maximum speed. The same leaker mentioned the rumored wired charging speed upgrade a few days ago, claiming the Galaxy S26 Ultra will deliver significant improvements over its predecessors when it comes to maintaining a higher charging speed for longer.

Yes, I've always insisted on 60W, not 45W, and the actual test results are as I expected. The S26 Ultra has indeed made significant improvements in charging. https://t.co/zDyZPWzOFg — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) November 6, 2025

Apple's iPhone 17 models that support 40W wired charging do not actually hit that theoretical maximum. However, the upgrade is significant compared to the iPhone 16's theoretical 20W wired charging rating that Apple offers. Unlike Samsung, Apple offers the same charging speeds across its lineup, with the iPhone Air being the exception this year. It's unclear at this time whether the standard Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus will support faster wired charging speeds than their predecessors.