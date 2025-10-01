iPhone Air Charges Slower Than Other iPhone 17 Models: Here Are The Speeds You Can Expect

The iPhone Air's wired charging speed is identical to the iPhone 16 series. It's the same estimate Apple used for iPhones since the iPhone X. But some of the older iPhone models could support higher speeds than that. iPhone 13 Pro fast charging tests indicated that it could charge at up to 27W with a 30W power adapter. ChargerLab – a YouTube channel — put the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 models through the same tests. They used multiple power adapters to charge the handsets while monitoring the power draw. Instead of relying on Apple's theoretical figures, let's look at ChargerLab's real-life figures. The iPhone Air's charging speed averages between 18-19W even when using an Apple power adapter supplied with MacBooks that support 40W of power.

Interestingly, the iPhone Air charges faster wirelessly via MagSafe, with speeds reaching 21W. A couple of 140W charging adapters allowed the iPhone Air to reach 21W charging speeds via the wired route, too. Power banks and car chargers also supplied 18-19W of power. ChargerLab ran similar tests for the other iPhone 17 models. The standard iPhone 17 reaches speeds of up to 27-28W, slightly higher than the 23W wired charging speed of its predecessor. The iPhone 17 Pro models go even higher, reaching 36W in similar conditions.