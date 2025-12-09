Project Aura Are Google's Most Ambitious Android XR Glasses Yet

Google unveiled Android XR about a year ago. It is a software platform built around Gemini AI for wearable smart glasses and spatial computers. Google partnered with Samsung and Qualcomm on Android XR, showing off a few early prototype devices at the Google I/O 2025 event in May. Samsung teased the Project Moohan headset last December — an obvious answer to the Apple Vision Pro — and launched the device as Galaxy XR in October. The Korean giant also confirmed it is working on Android XR smart glasses in partnership with Google. Eyewear firms Warby Parker and Gentle Monster are also collaborators on the AI glasses. But neither Google nor Samsung mentioned launch plans for their Android XR products. That changes this week, as Google held a livestream event on its Android YouTube channel where it unveiled new Galaxy XR capabilities and teased Android XR smart glasses experiences that should be available to consumers next year. The list includes Project Aura, Google's most ambitious Android XR glasses experience yet.

Two of the three AI glasses will not surprise smart glasses fans who keep up with news from the industry. Google reconfirmed that it is working with Samsung, Warby Parker, and Gentle Monster on screen-free AI glasses and display AI glasses. The former will feature built-in speakers, microphones, and cameras, which will let users talk with Gemini about their surroundings. The display AI glasses will feature an in-lens screen that shows some information from the same AI interactions, including images, Google Maps navigation, Gemini replies, live translations, and other content. Google also took photos with the display AI glasses and then used the Nano Banana AI image generator to edit the photos in real time during the demo.