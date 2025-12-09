Project Aura Are Google's Most Ambitious Android XR Glasses Yet
Google unveiled Android XR about a year ago. It is a software platform built around Gemini AI for wearable smart glasses and spatial computers. Google partnered with Samsung and Qualcomm on Android XR, showing off a few early prototype devices at the Google I/O 2025 event in May. Samsung teased the Project Moohan headset last December — an obvious answer to the Apple Vision Pro — and launched the device as Galaxy XR in October. The Korean giant also confirmed it is working on Android XR smart glasses in partnership with Google. Eyewear firms Warby Parker and Gentle Monster are also collaborators on the AI glasses. But neither Google nor Samsung mentioned launch plans for their Android XR products. That changes this week, as Google held a livestream event on its Android YouTube channel where it unveiled new Galaxy XR capabilities and teased Android XR smart glasses experiences that should be available to consumers next year. The list includes Project Aura, Google's most ambitious Android XR glasses experience yet.
Two of the three AI glasses will not surprise smart glasses fans who keep up with news from the industry. Google reconfirmed that it is working with Samsung, Warby Parker, and Gentle Monster on screen-free AI glasses and display AI glasses. The former will feature built-in speakers, microphones, and cameras, which will let users talk with Gemini about their surroundings. The display AI glasses will feature an in-lens screen that shows some information from the same AI interactions, including images, Google Maps navigation, Gemini replies, live translations, and other content. Google also took photos with the display AI glasses and then used the Nano Banana AI image generator to edit the photos in real time during the demo.
The Project Aura Android XR glasses from XReal
Project Aura, created in partnership with XReal, will offer spatial computing experiences similar to Samsung's Galaxy XR in a form factor like regular smart glasses. But Project Aura is a new type of smart glasses: wired XR glasses. They are connected to a smartphone-like puck you keep in your pocket or on the desk. The puck also supports touch input, acting as a mouse. The Project Aura glasses will let you run a virtual Android XR computer anywhere you are. Like the Galaxy XR headset, Project Aura lets you see the world around you while also operating a private computing experience.
Project Aura glasses feature a 70-degree field of view display, which will let you use multiple Android XR apps side by side, similar to the Galaxy XR spatial computing experience. The glasses support Android apps from Google Play and come with built-in Gemini AI. The puck can also be connected to a computer, so users can extend their workspace and incorporate apps that might run on a laptop or desktop. Google's demo also showed that Gemini can understand what apps the user might be using on the computer and provide assistance in real-time.
Google did not mention pricing details or specific release dates, but the livestream included segments featuring Warby Parker and Gentle Monster executives, which indicate a launch is near. Google said the first AI glasses will launch in 2026, without specifying whether both screen-free smart glasses and display AI glasses will be available at the same time. Google also said Project Aura glasses are scheduled to launch next year.