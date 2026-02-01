3 Clever Uses For Your Old Nintendo Wii

You likely have an old Nintendo Wii sitting somewhere in your house if you were a console gamer between 2006 and 2013. It was part of the seventh generation of gaming consoles, considered by many as a golden era. Not only did it offer some amazing games, but it also brought us some of the best consoles, such as the Xbox 360 and the Wii. The Wii became so mainstream that people were still lining up to snag a unit two years after it launched, with the supply line finally settling down three years after the console's 2006 debut.

"Wii Sports" became a global phenomenon during the mid-2000s, thanks to mini-games like bowling. Everybody wanted to experience Nintendo's newfangled motion controls, enshrining the Wii's place in console history as the best-selling console of the seventh generation with 101 million units sold to date.

But if you want to use your Wii today, you'll have problems. Nintendo shut down the console's online service and store back in 2019, relegating the console to playing installed or disc-based games locally, unless you take matters into your own hands. Even though the Wii is now 20 years old (yes, you read that right), there are still a few clever uses that can breathe new life into your old Wii.