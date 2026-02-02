5 Cool New Amazon Finds To Add To Your Smart Home Gadget Collection

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smart home gadgets are some of the most useful additions you can make to your house, and many consumers have joined the smart home movement. Around 45% of all American internet households today use smart home services. One of the biggest reasons for their popularity is that smart home upgrades can actually save you money in the long run. Products like smart bulbs, thermostats, doorbell cameras, leak sensors, and plugs can reduce energy waste and identify small issues well before they burn a hole in your pocket.

However, a true smart home geek doesn't stop hunting for cool gadgets that can help them automate everyday life. There are plenty of options available on the market, and new ones arrive often. An advanced smart home boasts more functionality than just having Amazon Echo or Google Home flick a few lights.

With cool new under-the-radar gadgets like a sunrise-simulating alarm clock, self-stirring coffee mug, vibration sensor, indoor countdown timer, and candle warmer lamp, you can use smart home technology to also improve your sleep, mood, and focus, streamline everyday tasks, and more. And where can you find these solutions? The largest online retail storefront, Amazon is home to thousands of product categories, and you can easily find the an assortment unusual smart gadgets there.