3 Ways You're Ruining Your Soundbar Without Even Knowing It

Integrating a soundbar into your TV audio setup enhances the sound quality of your favorite films, shows, games, and music. However, if you're noticing your soundbar is performing suboptimally — maybe the audio distorts now and again, or the bass isn't as powerful as it should be — you shouldn't sleep on these issues. They could be a sign that you're making some common soundbar mistakes, which mean you're not getting the most out of your audio setup.

Even if there are no clear effects right now, there are several ways you could be quietly ruining your soundbar's overall longevity and wasting its capabilities without even knowing it. Sticking with the out-of-the-box factory settings could see your soundbar prioritizing volume over balance, which could strain the speakers over time. Incorrectly placing your soundbar could result in muffled audio due to furniture bounce-back or overheating issues that can knock years off its lifespan. Foregoing firmware updates may see you missing enhancements, new features, and bug fixes that could improve your soundbar's performance and usability.

Below, we'll break down these three simple ways you could be ruining your soundbar without even knowing it. Here's what you can do right now to ensure its audio stays crisp, clean, and balanced for as long as possible.