Your Soundbar Might Be In The Wrong Spot - Here's Why

You've spent countless hours researching your TV and soundbar setup, and finally decided to pull the trigger on the purchase. You also went out and bought the best HDMI cables to ensure your new home theater tech has all the proper connections. The delivery date for your 65-inch 4K OLED and brand-matching audio system is just a week out, and you already know the TV is going on an existing media stand. That said, the shelves of the unit are jam-packed with game consoles, so you had the space-saving idea to mount your soundbar to the wall, right above the new TV.

On paper, this might seem like a solid plan, but your ingenuity does warrant some concern and planning. Much like your traditional passive or active speaker, a soundbar does its best work when properly aligned with you, the human. Generally speaking, you want a soundbar to be as level with your ears as possible for the most fulfilling audio immersion. If you end up mounting the soundbar too high, the soundstage it delivers may sound completely off (e.g., muffled dialogue, poor stereo imaging, etc.) This can also occur when the bar sits too low, or if it's aimed away from your seating area.

Ideally, the best placement for your soundbar is as close to the bottom or top of your TV as possible. For stand-based setups, that usually means placing your soundbar on the same shelf as your TV. Even if this positioning doesn't line up with your ears perfectly, a number of top-rated soundbars also include an audio calibration tool. This allows you to fine-tune the final sound based on the unique acoustics of your listening space. Think of this more as crossing Ts and dotting Is, though, as you'll still want to place your soundbar in a centered, ear-level position.