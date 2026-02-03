5 Best Feel-Good Netflix Shows To Cheer You Right Up
Netflix has one of the biggest catalogs of movies, shows, and games for users to access among all the streaming services around. There, it is possible to watch platform originals, like the five seasons of "Stranger Things," as well as other productions. It is also a catalog that can become even bigger if the acquisition of Warner Bros. is confirmed. In addition, Netflix is always trying to invest in new projects to reach a broader audience.
Netflix boasts something for nearly every genre, but the streaming service also has a lot of feel-good shows too. These kind of productions are made to offer viewers an opportunity to slow down, without asking much in terms of attention, and they are perfect for those who want to relax a little.
Whether you prefer sitcoms with shorter episodes that are capable of delivering a number of jokes, or a K-drama that focuses on a slow-burn romance between main characters, Netflix has plenty of options for whatever you may feel comfortable with. These are some of its best feel-good shows.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
While some Western legal dramas focus on violence or the corruption, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" goes against that common genre approach. Also being a Korean drama, the storytelling behind Woo, which is more focused on resolving cases built around personal conflicts than on other crimes, is capable of heartwarming moments from the beginning to the end for viewers to enjoy.
The result is a TV show that presents its story in a much gentler tone. It avoids that sense of urgency to solve a character's problem, and it does not rely on tense scenes to keep attention. Instead, it delivers a lighter experience, with strong use of color and a soundtrack that helps build that calmer mood and supports the cozy vibe in Extraordinary Attorney Woo.
Since the story revolves around a character on the autism spectrum, the show also does satisfying work portraying that reality across its 16 episodes. In the end, for anyone looking for a comfortable place to spend a few hours and meet memorable characters beyond the lead, Extraordinary Attorney Woo stands as one of the best options in Netflix's catalog.
Anne With an E
"Anne With an E" remains one of the best series ever on Netflix, even though it was canceled before reaching a proper conclusion. Even so, its three seasons stand out as a strong feel-good choice, largely because of how thoughtfully Anne Shirley is written and developed throughout the show.
Since the first episodes, she is introduced as someone who stays optimistic, even when the situation around her does not support that kind of worldview, which can happen a lot during the show. Another characteristic of Anne is that she also finds it easy to see beauty in the smallest things. That side of her personality stays consistent throughout the series, which makes it easy to care about Anne and hope good things happen for her along the way.
What makes the Netflix series even more impressive is that it does not only develop Anne during the episodes. The supporting cast carries similar importance for the narrative, and several characters change a lot over that same period. In the end, Anne With an E left such a mark that many people still do not accept its ending, years after the official announcement.
Virgin River
For those who want a great feel-good TV Show to watch on Netflix, but at the same time think that most of the series available on the streaming service are short, "Virgin River" is one of the best options. Currently, it has six seasons available and two more confirmed, and with each episode running around one hour in length, it provides an amazing experience for those who want to binge-watch something for a long time.
The main plot of "Virgin River" follows the story of Mel, a nurse who moves to a remote place in California in order to start over after a painful past. However, she also discovers that life in a small town can be more complex than she imagined. At the same time, as Mel starts to settle into Virgin River, she gradually starts to build new connections with the locals, especially Jack, who owns the town's bar and becomes an important part of the show.
The settings themselves can make "Virgin River" one of the best cozy TV Shows available on Netflix, but this series also stands out for its main plot. The way that they use the small-town and other countryside landscapes blends well with the slow pacing that the show has. Also, most conflicts end with a hopeful resolution, which makes it even better if you like something relaxing, but that also feels engaging.
A Man on the Inside
A "Man on the Inside" works as a feel-good show because it starts from something real, the loneliness. Charles is a retired widower who's stuck in routine, and his daughter pushes him to try something new. That "something" turns into an undercover job for a private investigator, which gives the story a fun and absurd hook for viewers.
Ted Danson sells that mix of curiosity and quiet sadness very well. He plays Charles as someone who's smart, a little awkward, and still learning how to live in a changed world. The supporting cast helps, too, since the show keeps circling back to community instead of conflict. People mess up, apologize, and try again. Even the tense scenes stay gentle, which makes it easy to watch an episode after a long day.
What also helps is the tone. Michael Schur knows how to write kind characters who don't feel fake, just like in "The Office," and the series keeps that steady vibe. Season 2 shifts the undercover setting to a college, but it sticks to the same idea of giving Charles a new purpose on life, surrounding him with odd but lovable people, and letting the humor sit next to honest emotion. That mix is why it's such an easy recommendation when the goal is to feel a little better after an episode.
Derry Girls
Despite being set during one of the most tense periods in Northern Ireland, known as The Troubles, "Derry Girls" still manages to keep a good vibe by leaning into chaos and humor. The show focuses on the everyday lives of a group of teenagers, which helps keep the tone light and easy to connect with. Even though a much bigger conflict exists in the background, it mostly acts as a contrast to the series' overall mood rather than taking it over.
That balance is what gives "Derry Girls" its strong feel-good energy and makes it such a great TV show on Netflix, since it only has three seasons that fly by, and the series often leaves viewers wanting more. The main cast also has great chemistry, and while the dialogue can be exaggerated at times, that exaggeration is part of what makes the show work.
However, even with the show's over-the-top situations, especially in its humor, most of the characters in "Derry Girls" are relatable in some form. So, it's easy to identify with at least one of them and connect with the problems they face and the show also does a good job of understanding that adolescence can be chaotic and show this during all the three seasons.