4 Cool New USB-A Mini Gadgets You Never Knew You Needed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While USB-C is becoming a focal point of the gadget world moving forward, there's still a place in your setup for USB-A devices. Many laptops still offer USB-A connectivity, and you've most likely got more than a few USB-A bricks floating around. So what do you do with those USB-A ports, now that many phones and mobile devices have gone the way of USB-C? Try considering some handy little gadgets for one.

Whether you're sitting at your desk to work for the day and want to keep your beverage warm, you're looking for some adjustable ambient lighting, or you want to improve the airflow in your space, there's something on this list to meet the need. We've culled Amazon's new release best seller lists in the category to find the best USB gadgets. And because they're all smaller in size, with USB-A connectivity, they'll fit fairly easily right into a modern desk setup. So if you've already checked out our guide on cheap USB gadgets that users swear by, then read on for a few more that are meant specifically for your USB-A port.