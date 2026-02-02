Once You See Audi's Matrix Headlights In Action, Regular Beams Feel Broken

In modern automobiles, one feature hasn't changed much over the years: headlights. Sure, they've gotten brighter and use new lighting technologies, but in many cars, they're still just big, bright bulbs. Audi is completely taking things in a new direction with its digital lighting. Not only are the innovative new modules packed with 25,600 micro-LEDs that can all be controlled individually, they use new animations and added functionality to improve driver safety and assistance. The headlamps are bright enough to project two distinct lines on the road in front of you, to help you stay in your lane. When you merge onto the highway, the projected image changes to illuminate the lane dynamically.

Michael Kruppa, Audi's Head of Front Lighting Development, says the company has developed a light source that almost functions like a video projector. The intelligent lighting adapts to the driving situation, but also achieves more, like greater luminosity with better contrast, despite being smaller with a lower weight. It means Audi's tech is well ahead of the competition and makes all other options feel broken. These aren't static light beams that distribute in a cone ahead of the vehicle, they're directed and multi-functional.

It gets even wilder. Kruppa also talks about the lighting improving safety for people outside of the vehicle, like other drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. Thanks to the "light digitalization," which he's taken to calling the innovative upgrade, the lighting can even project warning symbols, such as a snowflake symbol for freezing and icy road conditions — just like the one you'd see on your instrument panel.