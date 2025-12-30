You Can Store Your Car Keys On Your Android Smartwatch - Here's How﻿

There's a safer way to unlock and start your car than using the key fob that comes with it, assuming you own the right hardware. The right combination of a vehicle, an Android phone, and an Android smartwatch will let you use the handset in your pocket and the wearable on your wrist to unlock the car, start it, and manage all the other controls a traditional key fob offers. Enabling digital car key functionality on your smart devices will ensure you always have access to your car, even when you forget your fob. Also, the digital car key can be shared with others if more than one person drives the same vehicle. Access can be rescinded just as easily, a feature that comes in handy if the phone or watch is stolen.

Both Apple and Google support digital car keys on phones and smartwatches. The setup process is similar for the two ecosystems. In each case, drivers will need to ensure they own the right car and run the appropriate operating system versions that support digital car key features. After that, they can pair the car with the phone and the watch. The car keys will be stored in the respective wallet app.

Depending on the car model, you may have to touch your Android device against the door handle to lock and unlock your car. You may also have to bring the device next to the car key reader to start the vehicle. The best option is called "passive entry," allowing you to control the car (lock/unlock and start) without holding the device next to the handle or key reader.