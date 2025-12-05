Google Pixel Watch 4 Review: Still Refined And A Whole Lot Smarter
The Pixel Watch 4 represents the culmination of four years of smartwatch design from Google. Since the original Pixel Watch launched in 2022, the company has refined its water-droplet aesthetic, improved its health-tracking capabilities, and integrated its software more deeply with Fitbit. Now, with the Pixel Watch 4, Google is adding Gemini to the mix, replacing the Google Assistant with something smarter and more capable.
The Pixel Watch 4 doesn't reinvent the wheel. It keeps what has worked for Google over the past few years while adding meaningful upgrades in the form of a new processor, improved GPS, and that Gemini integration. The result is a smartwatch that feels polished and refined, rather than experimental. But is it a substantial enough upgrade to justify the purchase, especially if you already have a Pixel Watch 3? I've been using the Pixel Watch 4 to find out.
Design
The Pixel Watch 4 comes in two sizes — 41mm and 45mm. These are the same dimensions and weight as the Pixel Watch 3, but that's not a bad thing. I'm just happy there are multiple sizes. The case is made from aluminum, and the watch ships with a rubberized band that's comfortable enough for daily wear and workouts alike.
Google has made the Pixel Watch 4 user-repairable, with swappable components including the battery and screen. That's a nice touch, though it's worth noting that this isn't a rugged watch by any means. It's IP68-rated and offers 5 ATM water resistance, so it'll handle sweat, rain, and swimming just fine. But if you're looking for something that can survive serious outdoor adventures, you might want to look elsewhere.
The button layout remains unchanged from previous generations. There's a rotating crown with haptic feedback, which feels satisfying to use, and a secondary button that can be configured for recent apps or Gemini access. Band swapping is easy, and the Pixel Watch 4 is compatible with various band options, including Sport bands for breathability during workouts and Stretch bands that work well for sleep tracking.
I have the Obsidian colorway, which pairs a black body with a black band. It's understated and looks nice. The main body also comes in Silver and Champagne finishes if you want something a bit brighter. The rounded, domed center design gives the watch a refined, jewelry-like appearance that pairs well with various clothing styles. Overall, I really like the look and feel of the Pixel Watch 4. It's not trying to be an aggressive sports watch or a rugged outdoor tool. It's a smartwatch for those who appreciate something more refined and watch-like, while still maintaining a tech-forward aesthetic.
Display
The Pixel Watch 4 features Google's domed Actua 360 display, with curved glass that rises at the center and slopes toward the outer edge. The touchscreen stretches all the way to the edge, effectively eliminating any visible bezel. It's a design choice that makes the watch face feel larger, which is nice.
The display can hit up to 3,000 nits of brightness, which makes it easy to see in virtually any lighting condition, including direct sunlight. Colors are vibrant, blacks are deep, and the always-on display capability means you can glance at the time without raising your wrist. Google has also implemented Dynamic Color, which adapts the watch face and interface elements to match your chosen aesthetic. It's a small touch, but it makes the software feel more cohesive.
Generally, the screen looks great. It's bright, vibrant, and visible at wide angles. I never found myself squinting or struggling to read notifications, even outdoors on bright days.
Battery and performance
Battery life on the Pixel Watch 4 is generally pretty good. I consistently got two full days of use, including with the always-on display enabled. That said, this isn't groundbreaking by any means. It's still worth charging daily if you want to use features like sleep tracking, but the watch should have enough juice if you forget to charge one evening. Obviously, features like the always-on display, continuous health tracking, and GPS usage will impact battery life, so your mileage may vary depending on how heavily you use them. You can also, of course, extend the battery quite a bit by using the Battery Saver mode, but this obviously limits the device's functionality.
Charging is significantly faster than previous Pixel Watch models thanks to a new charging dock design. It works well and gets the watch topped up quickly when you need it. The Pixel Watch 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, which features quad Cortex-A53 cores on a 4nm process. Google says it's 20% more efficient than the W5 Gen 1. Performance is fine. I didn't notice any lag when navigating menus, scrolling through notifications, or launching apps, except right after the watch turned on. Gemini commands load quickly, and the watch feels responsive throughout.
There are also a few new safety features in the Pixel Watch 4. Notably, there's a new Satellite SOS feature that can be used to communicate with emergency services when you're out of range of a cellular network. You need the LTE model to take advantage of this feature, as the non-cellular model doesn't have the hardware required to communicate with satellites. However, you don't need to actually have a cellular plan activated.
Health and fitness
The Pixel Watch 4 packs a comprehensive suite of health sensors, including heart rate, SpO2, skin temperature, stress monitoring, and ECG. It also features dual-band GPS technology, which offers significantly improved accuracy compared to previous generations.
Sleep tracking is about as good as on any other smartwatch, and results were very similar to my Apple Watch Ultra 2. The watch tracks heart rate, SpO2, and skin temperature during sleep, providing detailed insights into your rest. In my testing, sleep tracking results were very similar to what I recorded on an Apple Watch, with only a few minutes difference in total sleep time. There was some variation in sleep stage tracking, but that's to be expected between different devices and algorithms. Sleep data is most useful as a tool for comparing overall trends rather than individual nights. Heart rate tracking was similarly accurate.
The Pixel Watch 4 also includes a Loss of Pulse detection feature, which could be potentially life-saving in emergency situations. Full Fitbit app integration means you get what's generally an excellent health and fitness-tracking experience, and you get 6 months of Fitbit Premium for free. It's just too bad you have to pay for Premium after that — that's something you don't have to do for a device like the Apple Watch. Still, you will get access to plenty of features without a Fitbit subscription if you don't end up paying, including some advanced features like the Daily Readiness Score.
There are some other uses for AI in the Pixel Watch 4's fitness tracking too. For example, there's an automatic workout tracking feature that uses AI to detect and classify workouts even if you forget to manually log them. That's pretty handy — you shouldn't need to actually start a workout on a smartwatch unless you want to be able to see workout metrics as you go.
Software
The Pixel Watch 4 runs Wear OS 6, which represents a major update for the platform. The headline software feature is Gemini, which has replaced Google Assistant as the primary AI on the watch. Gemini is smarter and more capable than traditional voice assistants, handling everything from simple tasks like setting timers to more complex requests that require contextual understanding.
One of my favorite features is "Raise to Talk," which lets you activate Gemini simply by lifting your wrist. You can avoid saying "Hey Google" entirely, which makes interacting with the watch feel more natural and less awkward in public. Some Gemini responses are processed on-device, which keeps things fast and responsive. The AI can also improve over time, learning your habits around workouts and other activities. And it can provide contextualized information, like responding to messages using your calendar and location data.
The interface has been updated with Dynamic Color implementation throughout, and all first-party Tiles have been updated with larger touch targets that are easier to hit on the small screen. Integration with the broader Google ecosystem, including Maps and the Play Store, works seamlessly.
Conclusions
The Pixel Watch 4 is the most refined and intelligent Android smartwatch you can buy. It combines deep Gemini integration with excellent Fitbit health tracking in a package that looks elegant and feels premium on the wrist. The design isn't going to appeal to everyone, particularly those who want something rugged or sporty, and battery life, while reasonable, isn't going to set any records. But if you want a smartwatch that's as smart as it is stylish, and you're invested in the Google ecosystem, the Pixel Watch 4 is an excellent choice.
The competition
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 offers better ruggedness and a more classic styling that some users prefer, plus excellent software longevity. It's not as refined as the Pixel Watch though, and doesn't have the "raise to talk" Gemini feature. The OnePlus Watch delivers superior battery life and a more rugged construction, but its AI assistant features aren't as advanced. Both are solid alternatives depending on your priorities, but neither matches the Pixel Watch 4's combination of smarts and refinement, if that's what you're going for.
Should I buy the Pixel Watch 4?
Yes, if you want the most refined Android smartwatch out there.