Google Pixel Watch 4 Review: Still Refined And A Whole Lot Smarter

The Pixel Watch 4 comes in two sizes — 41mm and 45mm. These are the same dimensions and weight as the Pixel Watch 3, but that's not a bad thing. I'm just happy there are multiple sizes. The case is made from aluminum, and the watch ships with a rubberized band that's comfortable enough for daily wear and workouts alike.

Google has made the Pixel Watch 4 user-repairable, with swappable components including the battery and screen. That's a nice touch, though it's worth noting that this isn't a rugged watch by any means. It's IP68-rated and offers 5 ATM water resistance, so it'll handle sweat, rain, and swimming just fine. But if you're looking for something that can survive serious outdoor adventures, you might want to look elsewhere.

The button layout remains unchanged from previous generations. There's a rotating crown with haptic feedback, which feels satisfying to use, and a secondary button that can be configured for recent apps or Gemini access. Band swapping is easy, and the Pixel Watch 4 is compatible with various band options, including Sport bands for breathability during workouts and Stretch bands that work well for sleep tracking.

I have the Obsidian colorway, which pairs a black body with a black band. It's understated and looks nice. The main body also comes in Silver and Champagne finishes if you want something a bit brighter. The rounded, domed center design gives the watch a refined, jewelry-like appearance that pairs well with various clothing styles. Overall, I really like the look and feel of the Pixel Watch 4. It's not trying to be an aggressive sports watch or a rugged outdoor tool. It's a smartwatch for those who appreciate something more refined and watch-like, while still maintaining a tech-forward aesthetic.