You Can Store Your Car Keys On Your Android Phone - Here's How

Before you can create and store a digital car key on Android, you need to ensure both your car and your personal device are compatible with the process. Older cars or obsolete phones may not have the necessary features or updates to facilitate a digital key. To see if your car and device are compatible, check the Digital Car Key page on Android's website. For Samsung devices like the Galaxy Watch, check the Digital Key FAQ page on Samsung's website for a list of compatible devices.

If everything's compatible, setting up a digital key is straightforward, and all methods ultimately store the key in the Google Wallet app. If your car's manufacturer has a dedicated app, you can install it and follow the full process there, as the step-by-step will vary between brands. Another possibility is that you may have received an email when you purchased your car with an Add to Android link that streamlines the process. A third alternative is to do the setup on your car's head unit if it's compatible with digital keys, which you can check in the manual or with the manufacturer.

However you go about it, you'll just need to sign in with your Google account, agree to the terms and conditions, and pair your phone with your car. Depending on your car's model, you may need to place your phone over a dedicated car key reader. If you also have a compatible smartwatch paired to your phone, you'll automatically be prompted to add the digital key to it as well. If you need to do it manually, just pull up your digital key in your Google Wallet, check its details, and tap Add key to watch.