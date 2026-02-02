Some New Cars Are Finally Adding Buttons Again - Here's Why

Arguably, one of the worst trends in modern cars has been the constant push to include increasingly large touchscreens and touch-sensitive controls on the dashboard at the expense of physical buttons and knobs. Automakers are prioritizing obnoxious (to some) screens over battle-tested buttons. Although the use of touchscreens in cars may seem like a new trend, it actually started decades ago, when Buick introduced its 1986 Rivera — the first car to have a touchscreen display.

However, that tech integration didn't pick up steam until Tesla arrived on the scene with the Model S in 2012, featuring a mind-boggling 17-inch touch-sensitive screen that drivers could use to control most aspects of the car. The rest of the auto industry followed, and that's how we found ourselves in a situation where almost every new car includes large screens – some are even doing away with the trusted physical gauge cluster for a digital screen. However, these trends may be reversing.

Several automakers have been vocal about bringing back the physical buttons that many users love and adore. Some manufacturers aren't planning to do it in the future — they've already begun doing it, with at least part of the motivation having to do with safety. It isn't surprising, as even CarPlay and Android Auto have been found to be distracting when driving. If these two features are distracting, now imagine burying important car control features within menus.