5 Of The Cheapest Electric Vehicles You Can Buy On A Budget

It's no secret that buying a car is a costly undertaking. Even worse, prices have been steadily going up, and in September 2025, the average price of a new car surpassed $50,000 for the first time, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB). That means you should be prepared to pay more if you want to ditch your gas car for an electric vehicle (EV), since EVs typically have higher sticker prices. According to KBB, the average EV costs $58,124.

That's a substantial amount to pay when you consider that the costs don't end there — you also have to pay for insurance, taxes, and registration, to name a few. However, the biggest advantage of buying electric vehicles over gas cars is the cheaper cost of repairs. If you live in one of the 12 states that plan to ban gas-powered vehicles or need to replace your current aging model, don't let the higher average cost discourage you.

You might be surprised to learn that some brand-new EVs are cheaper than you'd imagine, perfect for someone on a tight budget. Of course, the cheapest EVs might not have the bells and whistles of high-end models, but they offer enough to meet your daily commute needs. All the EVs on this list are quite affordable, with a base MSRP of less than $50,000. We have the full methodology on how we picked these EVs at the end of the article if you need more details.