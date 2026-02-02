Liam Neeson Voiced An Enormous Monster In A Heartbreaking Fantasy Movie

Plenty of family films have tackled grief and loss, but very few have handled it with quite the raw truth of "A Monster Calls." Conor is constantly plagued by the tragedy of his mother slipping away from him and by estranged family members who are unable to give the help he needs, leaving him a very lonely young boy preparing for the worst. Sigourney Weaver, who recently starred in Apple TV's "The Gorge," does a great job as the distant grandmother to Conor, who can't quite connect with her grandson, and Toby Kebbell delivers as the dad who turns up only when it's too late.

For Neeson, though, any moment his gruff voice fills the air is a treat. Conor might almost fear the Monster's three visits, but for the viewer, these are understandably scene-stealing moments that lead to the film's beautifully heartfelt finale and to an honesty few stories dare acknowledge. It's why the film was praised and deemed by The Observer as "not just a film about grief; it's a film that immerses you in grief's journey," and why NPR asked, "Why is it so rare to find films 'for children' with this kind of maturity and attention to technique?" If you can, try to seek this small, forgotten, and ferociously honest film. Just be prepared for tears by the end. Like, a lot.

