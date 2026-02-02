5 Cool New Gadgets To Make Your Kitchen Smarter And More Efficient

Introduced at CES 2026 in Las Vegas in early January 2026, the line of Emerson SmartVoice air fryers is perfect for the person who wants smart assistance in the kitchen but doesn't want a device that requires an internet connection. That seems impossible to achieve, but Emerson manages to do it thanks to SmartVoice technology, which is built into the air fryers. With it, the small appliances can understand and respond to thousands of voice commands without the need for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or an app. This also ensures a connected-like experience without risks to privacy.

Add your ingredients and use voice commands to select a cooking mode, adjust settings and temperature, even preheat. Advanced food voice recognition can automatically detect common dishes like French fries, chicken, salmon, and even chocolate brownies, and set the cook parameters accordingly for you. Air fryers are already a popular small kitchen appliance for the new generation because of how easy to use they are and the ability to cook indulgent foods without all the excess oil.

These machines make them even easier and more convenient, giving them the potential to rank among the best air fryers. Customers are already loving it, admitting it takes some getting used to the voice technology, but eventually finding they use it more than they thought. It's not just a fun feature, but practical too when you have greasy fingers, says one buyer. Though there are some foods, it doesn't recognize.