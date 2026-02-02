5 Cool New Gadgets To Make Your Kitchen Smarter And More Efficient
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A good kitchen gadget can make the difference between a pleasurable cooking or prep experience and an arduous one. As good a workout as it is, no one likes straining their arm muscles to manually knead dough, furiously grate cups of carrots or cheese, or spend half an hour peeling potatoes and chopping garlic. Thankfully, there are tons of cool new gadgets, gizmos, and even small appliances, that are designed to make your kitchen not only smarter, but also more efficient.
These aren't all necessarily smart gadgets in the sense that they are connected, though some of them are. But they all share a common theme: They make cooking and prep easier, help those who might consider themselves novices handle tasks they might not be able to do as well on their own, and simplify otherwise mundane or grueling tasks. This allows you to focus on the more fun parts of cooking. They can encourage healthier eating, too, as well as help prevent food spoilage and waste. That's something we can all get behind.
Emerson SmartVoice Air Fryer
Introduced at CES 2026 in Las Vegas in early January 2026, the line of Emerson SmartVoice air fryers is perfect for the person who wants smart assistance in the kitchen but doesn't want a device that requires an internet connection. That seems impossible to achieve, but Emerson manages to do it thanks to SmartVoice technology, which is built into the air fryers. With it, the small appliances can understand and respond to thousands of voice commands without the need for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or an app. This also ensures a connected-like experience without risks to privacy.
Add your ingredients and use voice commands to select a cooking mode, adjust settings and temperature, even preheat. Advanced food voice recognition can automatically detect common dishes like French fries, chicken, salmon, and even chocolate brownies, and set the cook parameters accordingly for you. Air fryers are already a popular small kitchen appliance for the new generation because of how easy to use they are and the ability to cook indulgent foods without all the excess oil.
These machines make them even easier and more convenient, giving them the potential to rank among the best air fryers. Customers are already loving it, admitting it takes some getting used to the voice technology, but eventually finding they use it more than they thought. It's not just a fun feature, but practical too when you have greasy fingers, says one buyer. Though there are some foods, it doesn't recognize.
Weber Smart Probe and Grate Sensor
While the Weber Smart Probe and Grate Sensor is meant primarily for outdoor barbecues, there's no reason you can't use it as a sensor inside while broiling and baking in the oven. For those who are always worried that they'll overcook steak or undercook chicken, this probe helps you keep tabs on the temperature so you know exactly when to remove the protein from the oven (or grill) and let it rest.
It works alongside the Weber connect app, connecting via Bluetooth so you can check readings from the comfort of the couch or while outside on the back deck. It will even provide flip and serve alerts for things like burgers. The round, compact design doesn't take up much space in a drawer, while the 3-foot cable allows you to use it even on larger grills. It also has a magnetized back so you can clip it to the side of the refrigerator or other appliance for easy access when you need it.
GoveeLife Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro
If you entertain a lot, you probably always begin your day by popping over to the local grocery store and filling a cart with countless, overpriced bags of ice to pop for a cooler. Even if you have an amply sized freezer and fridge that makes cubes, it's never enough. A portable ice maker can be a lifesaver for those who entertain, especially if you have a bar at home.
The GoveeLife Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro from the brand known for making some of the best smart light bulbs is a new model introduced at CES 2026 in early January. It's incredibly fast, able to produce ice in just six minutes to keep those cocktails and homemade slushies for the kids flowing. It can yield up to 60 pounds of ice per day and operates at an ultra-quiet 40db, about the sound of a quiet library or whisper.
Also, it works with Alexa and Google for voice control, or set ice to be made on a timer via the app, so there's a full tank of pebbled ice in time before your guests arrive. With a 10-minute self-cleaning mode and 30-minute descaling, it's pretty easy to maintain, too. Customers find it quick and easy to operate, though some believe it's too large and expensive. But if you have the room for it, you may find this ice maker becomes an essential home bar accessory.
Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro
With food costs on the rise, a vacuum sealer is a great way to buy food in bulk and vacuum seal it for freezing and freshness. You could even vacuum seal a steak, chicken, or salmon with seasoning and vegetables to pop it right into a pot for steaming or boiling, a sous vide machine for that French style of cooking, or frying in a pan. But it's also great for helping preserve things like fruits and raw vegetables.
The Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro has built-in bag storage and a built-in cutter making sealing simple and efficient. With wet items, you can switch to the low-pressure suction mode and use the double sealer to ensure there's no leakage. It comes with a roll of bags to get you started, and you can even purchase separate accessories to connect to the port and hose for sealing canning jar lids, vacuum-ready containers, even wine bottles. It's a full-featured model with a two-year warranty that's great for big families or those who like to buy in bulk to save and/or want to reduce foot wastage. The double sealing feature is a favorite among owners, but some report needing multiple attempts to get a perfect seal, so check before freezing or sous video cooking.
KitchenAid Go Cordless Top Down Chopper
KitchenAid introduced its Go cordless line of small appliances back in 2023, and the company continues to expand the line. One of the most convenient options is the Go Cordless top-down chopper, which can simplify and speed up prep for virtually every meal, even snack. Whether it's for chopping vegetables for a protein dish, grating carrots for a cake or cheese for pasta, or puréeing ingredients for a pesto sauce or homemade salad dressing or dip, it can do it all.
It's ultra-compact and since it's cordless and battery operated, you can use it away from a power outlet for up to 24 minutes of continuous run time. This is useful for smaller kitchens or home cooks using numerous powered gadgets at once and running out of outlets. It comes with everything you need including the main unit, small chopper bowl, storage lid, blade and assembly, removable battery, USB-C cable, and a wall adapter should you run out of power and need to chop in a jiffy. Earning rave reviews, customers say it's powerful and easy to clean, though some miss the ability to top-feed ingredients like oil for a slow mix salad dressing. Nonetheless, outfitting your kitchen with this handy prep tool and others can help make cooking easier for the busy, modern individual and family.