A Groundbreaking Special Effects Movie Made Bob Hoskins Hallucinate

If you grew up watching classic cartoons like "Looney Tunes" and "Tom and Jerry" as a kid in the 1980s or 1990s, chances are that Robert Zemeckis' terrific hybrid of a movie, "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," left a mark on you in one way or another. Combining animation and live-action in such a smooth and effortless way was an astonishing achievement in itself, but the real draw for audiences was the intriguing weirdness and the peculiar, hard-to-pin-down atmosphere that "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" encapsulated like nothing else before it, or ever since.

Bob Hoskins' private detective protagonist, Eddie Valiant (investigating alongside new and already well-known characters like Bugs Bunny, Mickey Mouse, or Donald Duck), played a vital part in that. In retrospect, however, we're hardly surprised to learn that his role and the making of the film nearly drove him insane. According to Express's 2012 piece on him, after finishing the shoot, the actor was advised by his doctors to take five months off to protect his unravelling mental health. As he explained: "I had trained myself to hallucinate, and in the end, it screwed up my brain. I would be sitting, talking normally, and suddenly a weasel would creep out of the wall at me."