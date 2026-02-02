5 Reasons You Should Avoid Buying An OLED Monitor

There are several reasons to avoid using an OLED monitor as your main screen, even though this kind of display is often praised by owners. On paper, the technology behind OLED looks great: It offers inky blacks, pixel-level lighting control and good contrast, which, while playing games or watching a movie, are ideal qualities. That should make it easy to assume that if it delivers the best picture quality, it also means that OLED monitors are the best choice in all instances.

While what exactly constitutes the best monitor display tech can vary drastically based on your personal taste, OLED screens are made with entertainment in mind. Concerning most day-to-day use cases, it's probable that most users spend far more time staring at static screens than fast-action scenes that are always changing. Many OLED monitors can struggle with this use case, since text clarity quirks and anxieties surrounding burn-in can become a persistent experience.

However, none of this means that OLED is a bad technology — or that you should avoid picking up an OLED monitor or TV. However, it does mean that, before you pay a premium price to buy one, it's important to consider the trade-offs. In some instances, the better option is to spend less and get a more traditional screen, like an IPS display, instead of a high-end OLED monitor.