Apple's New AirTag Brings 4 Important Improvements That Make It Worth Every Penny
Four years after its original release, Apple unveiled the second-generation AirTag model. With improved tracking capabilities and louder sound, this new item tracker might look almost identical to its predecessor. However, it can be a great upgrade if you have some of Apple's latest products, such as the iPhone 16, iPhone 17, iPhone Air, or an Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, or newer.
Still, even if you're relying on an older iPhone, Apple is using a new Bluetooth specification to increase range, so you'll be able to track your belongings with ease with the second-generation AirTag.
Once the company unveiled the new model, I made sure to get a pack of four to replace my current AirTags — or better yet, to use my old AirTags in other items and focus the new ones on my most important belongings, like my keys, Nintendo Switch 2, and backpack. Here are my impressions of this new model alongside some of the important improvements it brings, as the company officially kicks off the year with the first release of 2026.
Increased Track Range
If you're buying the new AirTag, the most important reason is probably the increased tracking range. With a compatible U2 device, the item tracker and your iPhone (or Apple Watch) can use Precision Finding 1,5x further awaythan before. Apple also says it's using an upgraded Bluetooth chip that "expands the range at which items can be located."
While the company doesn't exactly mention the new Bluetooth specification, this should mean that the AirTag can connect more easily to other devices, so you can discover where you lost it, while Precision Finding makes finding an item near you more straightforward.
Conducting some early tests between my original AirTag and the second-generation model, my iPhone 17 Pro Max can connect to the second-gen model faster, and it's more precise when showing where my misplaced AirTag is. Of course, the original model also gets the job done, but it requires a few more steps before it shows exactly where I misplaced it. For me, who's usually leaving my keys behind or forgetting where I put them just before I leave, having this increased range will definitely be a quality-of-life improvement.
Precision Finding on Apple Watch
Another big change with the second-generation AirTag is the ability to use, for the first time, Precision Finding with Apple Watch. As long as you have an Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, or newer, you can now use Precision Finding with it to locate an item. If you have an Apple Watch Series 11 or Apple Watch Ultra 3, this technology will work from 1.5x further away, as both devices have the U2 chip.
What's interesting about this feature is that Apple already offered the ability to locate an iPhone 16 or newer by using an Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 or newer, and it's now expanding a similar feature to the Apple Watch.
While using Precision Finding with your iPhone sometimes can be more convenient than on the Watch, having the same experience on your wrist can bring some peace of mind when you don't have your phone nearby, or you're just going to the bakery with your watch and keys. However, using Precision Finding with the second-generation AirTag is a bit tricky, as you need to add each AirTag to the Control Center, instead of going directly to the Find My Items app.
Louder Speaker
Apple says the second-generation AirTag speaker is 50% louder than the one in the original model. Besides that, the new model makes a different sound. While most people won't realize there's a difference between the two, it's interesting that Apple tweaked it on the new item tracker.
In my experience, it's really noticeable how loud the new model is, and it's great for when you have other things on top of your item. That said, the Precision Finding + louder sound makes it even easier to find your AirTag at home or when you're close to it.
Besides that, it's important to note that Apple made a new internal design for the item tracker to accommodate the new speaker. Rumors previously suggested Apple would make it harder for people to remove the AirTag's speaker, but we still need to wait for iFixit or someone to disassemble it, so we can understand how impactful this new internal design actually is. If the rumor is correct, Apple was also able to improve users' privacy, as even though the iPhone can tell when an unknown AirTag is being carried with you, these modified versions wouldn't let the item tracker chime in, as it does when it stays too long away from a known device.
Improved Reset Process
Finally, the last important thing that changed with the new AirTag is the reset process. The original model required you to remove and insert the battery a few times before it would completely reset. The new version needs you to wait five seconds between inserting and detaching the battery, and you might have to wait up to 12 seconds before you hear the final tone.
While the process of opening up the AirTag remains the same by just twisting its bottom part, Apple now makes resetting the item tracker more intentional, as you need to wait a few seconds before continuing the process.
Besides all of these features, Apple promotes that the new AirTag continues to have all the great features from the previous model, including the ability to share item location with others and over 50 participating airlines. The company also continues to use the same CR2032 coin cell battery that lasts for over a year, and another slight tweak from the original mode is that the bottom side of the AirTag now has text all in capital letters to mention IP67 resistance, NFC, and Find My support. You can also customize the AirTag, like I did, with a custom, free engraving.
Should you buy the second generation AirTag?
While everything in tech seems to be getting more expensive, it's kind of impressive that Apple continues to offer the AirTag for $29, or a pack of four for $99. What actually surprised me is that Apple only offers a single keychain accessory, which is the FineWoven Keychain. With the original release, Apple had a few different accessories so you could hold your item tracker.
Even though it's unfortunate that Apple still requires users to buy an accessory to an accessory, the AirTag market is a lot more solid, and there are several cheaper third-party options available.
Whether you've been willing to upgrade your AirTag pack with newer models or you just want to add extra units to your collection, I think the second-generation AirTag can be a great purchase if you have some of the latest iPhones and Apple Watches, as the increased range and louder speakers can truly make a difference in your everyday usage. After all, you should forget about your AirTags until you need to open Find My and locate an item you misplaced. Then, at this time, you'll really be pleased with these extra improvements.