Apple's New AirTag Brings 4 Important Improvements That Make It Worth Every Penny

Four years after its original release, Apple unveiled the second-generation AirTag model. With improved tracking capabilities and louder sound, this new item tracker might look almost identical to its predecessor. However, it can be a great upgrade if you have some of Apple's latest products, such as the iPhone 16, iPhone 17, iPhone Air, or an Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, or newer.

Still, even if you're relying on an older iPhone, Apple is using a new Bluetooth specification to increase range, so you'll be able to track your belongings with ease with the second-generation AirTag.

Once the company unveiled the new model, I made sure to get a pack of four to replace my current AirTags — or better yet, to use my old AirTags in other items and focus the new ones on my most important belongings, like my keys, Nintendo Switch 2, and backpack. Here are my impressions of this new model alongside some of the important improvements it brings, as the company officially kicks off the year with the first release of 2026.