Japan's Breakthrough In Biodegradable Plastic Could Change Everything

Plastic is pretty awful. Despite being in many reusable containers, or just in disposable containers like water bottles, plastic as a material is one of the worst for the environment. In fact, we're currently experiencing a longstanding plastic crisis in the oceans, with plastic pollution continuing to be a huge problem all around the world, with an entire island of garbage even making headlines back in 2017. Plastic has become so prevalent in our lives, that some even claim we're eating tiny chunks of plastic with every meal, a claim that has continued to gain even more traction with growing concerns about scary levels of microplastics being found in the human brain. Thankfully, researchers may have created a new plant-based plastic that is completely biodegradable.

One of the primary reasons plastic has become such a relied-upon material in our lives is because of how cheap it is to make, and how durable and versatile it is. However, that versatility and durability come at a cost. Scientists estimate that plastic can take anywhere from 20 to 500 years to decompose depending on the item. The material is so hard to break down because it isn't natural at all. Sure, it's made from natural components, but the actual bonds needed to make the material are a product of scientific breakthroughs. And while we have seen some experimenting with things like breaking down plastic with air and moisture, new research is taking things a step further and actually creating plastic that is biodegradable from the start.