Why Do Electrical Plug Outlets Have Different Sized Holes?

If you've ever looked closely at an electrical plug, you've likely noticed that the ends of the prongs have little holes in them. While this is a leftover design element from early electrical systems, modern plugs have another quirk you may have spotted: The prongs themselves come in different sizes on many of today's electrical devices. Lots of devices, such as phones, laptops, and especially appliances, use these uneven prongs as a safety feature. However, this also comes as a small annoyance when trying to plug them into a power source, since they can only be connected in one way — but this design choice is about reducing hazards.

This asymmetry exists to discourage improper use, since if you try to connect a modern plug backwards, a newer power outlet won't accept it. In the past, older plugs were fully reversible, but they also could let electricity flow through internal components even when a device was turned off. So, to reduce the risk of shocks and other hazards caused by that, this different size feature became more popular as a safety standard for many devices.

Known as polarization, this design uses plug prongs with different sizes to help control how electricity flows into a device when it is plugged in, making it safer to use without the need to do anything extra. While it may be an inconvenience for many users, especially if the power outlet is placed in an odd place, it greatly improves safety in your home.